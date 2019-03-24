The last time Oregon State took the court against Gonzaga in a women’s basketball game, it was the Beavers who left the court stunned and devastated with a season-ending loss in the NCAA tournament.
That was 2015, the last time Oregon State failed to reach the Sweet 16.
As difficult as that loss was, it set the foundation for a Final Four run the following season. Since that run, the Beavers have made the Sweet 16 and an Elite Eight.
“We learned a lot of lessons that day,” coach Scott Rueck said. “Our program evolved with the pain of that loss.”
The teams meet again on Monday with the same prize at stake. The No. 4 Beavers (25-7) and No. 5 Bulldogs (29-4) will tip off at 6 p.m. Monday inside Gill Coliseum.
“They have a great team that has very few weaknesses,” Rueck said of the Bulldogs, who defeated No. 12 seed Little Rock, 68-51, on Saturday. “They have a great inside presence, great perimeter game, great plan and the thing that stands out to me the most is their discipline. They make very few mistakes. It’s a team that obviously does not beat themselves.”
The winner will head to Albany, New York, to take on No. 1 seed Louisville on Friday. The Cardinals advanced with two blowout wins at home this weekend.
Oregon State, which had to fight off No. 13 seed Boise State for an 80-75 overtime win on Saturday, will face a Gonzaga team that is learning to adapt without two of its top four scorers.
Rueck said it’s a similar situation to what the Beavers went through earlier this season when Kat Tudor tore her ACL in the Pac-12 opener against Washington State.
He hasn’t seen much of a dropoff; instead, other players have had an expanded role when it comes to minutes.
“I don’t think their system is different but what I’ve been impressed with is those players have all risen,” Rueck said. “Adversity from the outside, which injuries are, galvanizes a good group. Adversity either tears you apart or it brings you together. And on a program that has a great culture it’s going to bring you together, so that’s what I see in them.”
Gonzaga coach Lisa Forier, who was in her first season in 2015 when the Bulldogs upset the Beavers to make the Sweet 16, said all her team has tried to do is have each player step up a little more in the absence of Laura Stockton and Jill Townsend.
“But nobody has to take on all of that,” she said. “We’re not expecting anybody to take on all of Laura’s role or take on all of Jill Townsend’s role. They have to just do a little bit more in their areas and then collectively we can make up the difference. That’s what we’ve tried to do over the last two games we haven’t had them.”
On Saturday it was Katie Campbell delivering with 15 points and a 5-for-6 performance from beyond the 3-point line. She was averaging 8.1 points per game coming into the game.
Zykera Rice, a 6-foot-1 senior forward, led the way with 18 points. Six other players scored at least four points.
Fortier said the Bulldogs will have a much different challenge against Oregon State on Monday than they did with the Trojans on Saturday.
“We’re going to have to defend things very differently,” she said. “We were trying to protect the paint strongly against Little Rock and against Oregon State we’re going to have to defend the 3 and protect the paint.”