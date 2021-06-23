Goodman, Thompson receive Tom Hansen Conference Medal

Aleah Goodman and Ethan Thompson have been selected as Oregon State’s Tom Hansen Conference Medal winners.
A conference medal is awarded annually to each member institution’s outstanding senior male and female student-athlete based on the exhibition of the greatest combination of performance and achievement in scholarship, athletics and leadership.
Conference medal winners have been named every year since the 1960-61 academic year. In 2009, the Pac 12 renamed the award the Tom Hansen Conference Medal in honor of Hansen, who retired at the end of June 2009 after serving for 26 years as the conference's commissioner.
Goodman, who starred for the women's basketball team, completed her bachelor’s degree in human development and family science (3.64 GPA) and maintained 4.0 GPA while pursuing a master’s in student service administration during the 2020-21 season. She was a two-time Pac-12 academic honor roll member and received Pac-12 all-academic honorable mention recognition in 2019.
A native of Milwaukie, Goodman was named WBCA all-America honorable mention, Pac-12 all-conference and Pac-12 all-tournament in 2020-21. She owns Oregon State’s career record for three-point percentage, ranks third in made 3s and 15th in scoring. Goodman twice received honorable mention to the Pac-12 all-defensive team and was 2019 Pac-12 sixth player of the year.
She helped spearhead the Change Starts with Us initiative among Pac-12 women's basketball teams and volunteered at numerous elementary school events in Corvallis.
Thompson, who starred for men's basketball, is a dual degree recipient with a bachelor’s in digital communication arts (3.48 GPA) and a master’s in communication sociology and ethnic studies (3.37 GPA). He was a two-time Pac-12 winter academic honor roll recipient and was selected to the 2019 Pac-12 all-academic second team. Thompson was a two-time CoSIDA Academic all-district (2020, 2021), two-time NABC Honors Court honoree (2019, 2020) and was the 2019 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar Award winner.
A native of Los Angeles, Thompson was selected to the all-Pac-12 first team, Pac-12 all-tournament team and the NCAA Midwest Region all-tournament team in 2021. He finished in the top 10 all-time at Oregon State in scoring (seventh), assists (third), threes (eighth), free throws (fifth), games played (tied for fifth), games started (first) and minutes played (second).
He participated in Read With The Beavs and special needs basketball clinics.
This is the third-straight year an Oregon State men’s basketball player has received the Tom Hansen Conference Medal. Stephen Thompson Jr. earned the recognition in 2019 and Tres Tinkle received the honor last year.