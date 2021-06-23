Goodman, Thompson receive Tom Hansen Conference Medal

Aleah Goodman and Ethan Thompson have been selected as Oregon State’s Tom Hansen Conference Medal winners.

A conference medal is awarded annually to each member institution’s outstanding senior male and female student-athlete based on the exhibition of the greatest combination of performance and achievement in scholarship, athletics and leadership.

Conference medal winners have been named every year since the 1960-61 academic year. In 2009, the Pac 12 renamed the award the Tom Hansen Conference Medal in honor of Hansen, who retired at the end of June 2009 after serving for 26 years as the conference's commissioner.

Goodman, who starred for the women's basketball team, completed her bachelor’s degree in human development and family science (3.64 GPA) and maintained 4.0 GPA while pursuing a master’s in student service administration during the 2020-21 season. She was a two-time Pac-12 academic honor roll member and received Pac-12 all-academic honorable mention recognition in 2019.