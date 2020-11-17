Goodman, Jones on watch list, preseason all-conference team

Oregon State senior guard Aleah Goodman and sophomore post Taylor Jones are two of 50 players to be named to the 2021 Women’s Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Watch List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Tuesday morning.
Goodman has played in 97 games over her first three seasons, making 21 starts. She brings an 8.6 points-per-game average into the season and is a career .426 3-point shooter, having made 193 of 453 attempts.
Goodman averaged 10.7 points per game as a sophomore, when she was named the Pac-12 Conferences first sixth player of the year.
Jones had a standout freshman season, starting all 32 games and averaging 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds a game in just over 23 minutes a game. She made the Pac-12’s all-freshman team and received honorable mention on the all-conference team. She led the Pac-12 with 60 blocks.
Jones has also been named to the Katrina McClain Award watch list for the top power forward.
The Pac-12 has nine players on the list: OSU's Goodman and Jones; Stanford guards Kianna Williams, Lexie Hull, Haley Jones; Arizona guard Aari McDonald and forward Cate Reese; UCLA forward Michaela Onyenwere; and USC forward Alissa Pili, the freshman of the year last season.
Former Oregon State point guard Destiny Slocum, now at Arkansas, also made the watch list.
The Pac-12, SEC and Big 12 each had nine players on the list, while the ACC had seven and Big Ten six. Connecticut has the most players on the list with four.
The list will be whittled down to 30 in early February and is open to players who did not make the initial list of 50. Ten semifinalists will be announced on March 2, 2021 and the four finalists will be named March 19. The winner will be revealed on April 3.
Preseason predictions
Stanford was the overwhelming favorite to win the conference in a vote of the media and the coaches as the Cardinal garnered 19 of 21 first-place votes in the media poll and 10 of 12 in the coaches poll.
The top five was same in both polls with Arizona second followed by Oregon (tied for second in the coaches poll), UCLA and Oregon State. Arizona received the other two first-place votes by the coaches and had one first-place vote in the media poll. The other went to Oregon State.
In the coaches poll, USC is sixth followed by Arizonan State, Utah, Colorado, California, Washington and Washington State.
In the media poll, ASU is sixth followed by USC, Utah, Cal, Colorado, Washington and Washington State.
Stanford has not won a regular-season title since the 2013-14 season. Oregon State win three straight, sharing with ASU in 2015-16, and Oregon has won the last three.
All-conference team
Goodman, Jones and sophomore Kennedy Brown have been voted to the preseason all-conference by members of the media who cover the Pac-12. Brown missed the end of last season and is recovering from ACL surgery in March.
The team consists of 15 players.
Stanford and Arizona also had three players on the team.
Cardinal senior guard Kianna Williams, junior guard Lexie Hull and sophomore guard Haley Jones made the team while senior guard Aari McDonald, junior forward Cate Rees and senior forward Sam Thomas made if for the Wildcats.
Oregon senior Erin Boley and redshirt sophomore Sedona Prince, a transfer from Texas who sat out last season, made the team.
UCLA also had two players on the team in senior forward Michaela Onyenwere and sophomore guard Charisma Osborne.
Utah sophomore guard Brynna Maxwell and USC sophomore forward Alissa Pili, last year's freshman of the year in the conference, round out the 15-player team.
Receiving honorable mention with votes from at least four media members were Stanford sophomore Francesca Belibi; Oregon junior Taylor Chavez; Cal sophomore Jazlen Green; Utah junior Dru Gylten; Colorado senior Mya Hollingshed; Oregon junior Taylor Mikesell; USC sophomore Endyia Rogers; Oregon sophomore Jaz Shelley; and Colorado sophomore Jaylyn Sherrod.
