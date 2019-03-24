While the NCAA women's basketball tournament is in full swing, it's hard to forget what happened just a few days ago.
Monday was supposed to be a celebration for 64 programs, many of which set up watch parties where fans would be able to gather and celebrate a berth to the tournament.
But then the unthinkable, and really inexcusable, happened.
Somehow, the graphics of each of the four regionals ran on ESPNU a couple hours earlier than they were to be released on a special selection show by the network.
Almost immediately screenshots of the brackets appeared on Twitter.
What a gigantic gaffe.
I get that mistakes can be made, and I’m sure the person or persons responsible for the miscue feel awful. And, no, I don't think anyone should be fired.
I understand that the NCAA and ESPN had very little time to try to figure out how to deal with what had just happened.
The decision was made to move up the selection show two hours to make the leaked brackets official.
In hindsight, it would have been better to have kept the selection show as regularly scheduled and run through the brackets as normal.
Yes, many teams already knew where they were headed and who they would face, but it still would have been fun to allow the players and their fans a chance to celebrate together.
With programs like Oregon State, which was one of the schools to cancel its watch party, the gathering would really have been more celebrating the accomplishment than learning the team’s fate.
It's too bad the leadership between the two organizations — ESPN and the NCAA — didn't have a better understanding of the dynamics of the sport.
Tournament picks
Yes, the women's tournament is already 32-games old but I offer you my picks for the Elite Eight and Final Four as made prior to the tournament's start. Sorry, you just have to trust me on that!
Fair warning: while I think the women's landscape has become way more competitive in the eight years I have covered the sport, the top teams are still just a tad bit better than the rest.
In the Greensboro Regional I have Baylor and Iowa (almost lost this one on Friday!); in Portland I have Mississippi State and Oregon; in Chicago it's Notre Dame and Stanford; and in Albany I went with Louisville and UConn.
If you are scoring at home that is four No. 1 seeds and four No. 2 seeds. How boring, I know.
However, I could see Oregon State (even needing that heart-stopping win on Saturday against Boise State), UCLA, Iowa State, Miami, Syracuse or NC State making things interesting along the way.
In the Final Four I have Baylor vs. Oregon and Notre Dame vs. UConn.
In the finals it will be Oregon (Baylor’s last three losses have been to Pac-12 teams) and UConn.
And the winner — UConn.
Hey, it’s been three years since the Huskies won a title so they are certainly due, I guess.
On the men’s side I have Duke vs. Michigan State; Florida State vs. Michigan; Virginia vs. Tennessee; and North Carolina vs. Kentucky in the Elite Eight.
In the Final Four I have Duke vs. Florida State and Tennessee vs. Kentucky with Duke and Tennessee playing for the title.
And the champion? Duke with a 79-74 win. Hey, it’s being played in Minneapolis, home to two other Duke titles.