ALBANY, N.Y. — Hollie Warlick’s firing as Tennessee’s women’s basketball coach Wednesday probably wasn’t all that surprising as the writing was likely on the wall.
An unprecedented six-game losing streak during the season, barely making it into the field of 64 for the NCAA tournament and not winning 20 games for the first time since the 1975-76 season were cause enough for a rabid fan base to want change after seven seasons.
Even Evina Westbrook, the former South Salem High star and former prep teammate of Oregon State’s Katie McWilliams, said following the Lady Vols’ loss to UCLA in the first round of the NCAA tournament that change needed to take place.
“Steps need to be taken with our staff and just overall off the court with this team,” she said.
So, as is often the case when a high-profile program is in need of a coach, many names are thrown out as possible candidates.
UConn coach Geno Auriemma began his opening statement at the Albany Regional media day Thursday by saying: “Just want to let everybody know that I'm still the coach at UConn, and I intend to be the coach at UConn next year in case anybody had any questions about that.”
Now, nobody thinks Auriemma would be a serious candidate for the job.
However, a couple hours later, Louisville’s Jeff Walz, who has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Warlick, made the following opening statement:
“First off, I just want to start off by saying I'm the head coach at the University of Louisville. I think Geno would be a wonderful candidate for that position that is open. So before the questions start coming, I'm the head coach at the University of Louisville. I've loved it, enjoy it, it's been great. So now I'll start talking about our team so we can focus on that.”
Welcome to the other “March Madness.”
With the success that Scott Rueck has had in his nine seasons at Oregon State — six straight NCAA tournament appearances, four Sweet 16s, two Elite Eights and a Final Four — no doubt any number of high-profile programs would be interested in bringing him on board.
But don’t worry Beaver Nation, Scott Rueck isn’t going anywhere.
Why would he?
Rueck has built the Beavers into an elite program — see above about what he has accomplished. It’s a program that is one of eight to advance to the last four Sweet 16s.
The bid for a third Elite Eight ended late Friday night when the Beavers dropped a 61-44 decision to No. 1 seed Louisville at Times Union Center.
While many wondered if the program would drop off after going to the Final Four in 2016, the fact is that it is better now than ever before and will likely be among the favorites to make a deep run in the 2020 tournament.
Rueck coaches in arguably the toughest conference in the country — five Pac-12 teams reached the Sweet 16 for the second time in three seasons — and has won three titles and been a top four seed in the NCAA tournament in four of the last five seasons.
But most importantly, he is a Beaver through and through and loves his alma mater.
The feeling is mutual.
And let’s face it, Rueck is as competitive as they come and his work at Oregon State is not close to being done.
He knows he can win at Oregon State, and how much sweeter would it be to cut down the nets on the last day of the season with a program he resurrected from the depths of despair?
In fact, a smile formed late Friday night when he started talking about next season and the possibilities of success for the Beavers.
Now, there may be a job or two that might be intriguing, and offer a challenge he would want to accept — I talked with him a little about this a couple years back — but I just can’t see him leaving for years to come.
Of course, I could be wrong.
But for the foreseeable future, I’m pretty sure that on this topic I’m not.