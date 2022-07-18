St. Louis Cardinals have high expectations for Hjerpe

The St. Louis Cardinals hope to move former Oregon State pitcher Cooper Hjerpe through their minor league system as quickly as possible.

The Cardinals drafted Hjerpe with the 22nd overall pick in the first round of the MLB Draft on Sunday. St. Louis Cardinals assistant general manager and director of scouting Randy Flores spoke about Hjerpe’s immediate prospects Monday morning.

“We are just ecstatic with Cooper Hjerpe being available at our pick,” Flores said. “He’s someone that we hope can move fast once we hand him off to Gary LaRocque, Tim Leveque and our player development department.”

LaRocque is the director of player development and Leveque is the organization’s senior pitching coordinator.

Hjerpe said he feels great after taking a little bit of time off after the end of Oregon State's season and is physically ready to get started. He welcomed the news that the organization believes he might be ready to pitch for the Cardinals relatively soon.

“It’s awesome. I have full belief in myself to do that as well and I think that honestly, if you need me in any spot, I’m ready for it," Hjerpe said Monday. "That’s a key thing with me is that I just want to go out there and play whether it’s starting or relieving, I just want the ball.”

Hjerpe was a unanimous first-team All-American and was named the college pitcher of the year by multiple organizations. He went 11-2 this season with a 2.53 ERA and struck out 161 batters in 103⅓ innings.

“I think that he has tremendous weapons," Flores said. "All of the pitches come from a unique angle. They all tunnel very well. We’ve seen his velocity consistently that he maintains.

"One of the things you look for is stamina in a pitcher. You look at his workload, what he’s done this year, the bulk that he’s done, we haven’t seen the dropoff that you might see in someone who you wonder if they can sustain.”

Hjerpe said the work he did before his final season at Oregon State really paid off this year. He replaced his curveball with a slider that was much more consistent.

“I think the biggest improvement I made this year compared to last year is definitely the development of the off-speed pitches, the changeup and the slider,” Hjerpe said.

That willingness to work on his game impressed the Cardinals, who were well aware of the work he did and the changes he made.

“You can clearly see by his velocity, his walk rate, his strikeout rate, that this is someone who knows how to pitch and has the weapons for it to matter at the highest level,” Flores said.

Hjerpe was just the first Beaver to be drafted on Sunday. Outfielder Jacob Melton was taken in the second round, 64th overall, by the Houston Astros. His teammate, outfielder Justin Boyd, was picked 73rd overall by the Cincinnati Reds.

Melton was named the Pac-12 Conference player of the year and was a unanimous first-team All-American after setting the Oregon State single-season record with 175 total bases. He also tied Adley Rutschman for the program’s RBI record with 83. Melton hit .360 with 17 home runs and 21 stolen bases.

Boyd led the Pac-12 with a .373 batting average and hit 14 home runs with 53 RBIs. He was named an All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

On Monday, Oregon State pitcher Will Frisch was picked in the sixth round, 173rd overall, by the Chicago Cubs. Frisch, who did not pitch in 2022 at OSU, went 3-0 in 2021 with a 2.38 ERA.

Oregon State outfielder Wade Meckler was selected in the eighth round, 256th overall, by the San Francisco Giants. Meckler was an all-Pac-12 first-team selection after hitting .347 with 23 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 32 RBIs this season.

Oregon State catcher Gavin Logan was taken in the ninth round, 258th overall, by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Logan was named to the all-Pac-12 first team this year. He hit .281 with 36 RBIs and posted a .998 fielding percentage, committing just one error in 406 chances.

In addition, Oregon State signee Tyler Gough was selected in the ninth round of the draft by the Seattle Mariners. Gough has the choice to sign with the Mariners or to play at Oregon State in hopes of improving his draft prospects in the future.