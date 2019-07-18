PORTLAND — Former Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman, who was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in June, was chosen as the 2019 Bill Hayward Male Amateur Athlete of the Year.
Founded in 1948 as the Oregon Sports Awards’ inaugural honor, the award recognizes the top male and female college athletes in Oregon annually.
Rutschman became the 14th male athlete from Oregon State to win the award. Past Oregon State winners include Terry Baker (1961), Dick Fosbury (1968), Gary Payton (1989), Mike Hass (2005) and Nick Madrigal (2018).
Rutschman was tabbed the winner by the Oregon Sports Awards’ voting panel over finalists Cravon Gillespie (UO track and field) and Justin Herbert (UO football). Fellow Beavers Spencer Tibbits (golf) and Tres Tinkle (basketball) were nominated for the award.