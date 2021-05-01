Relive the 2018 Oregon State baseball postseason run with 'Dynasty in the Woods' podcast

“I thought I would get lucky if I had five interviews,” he said. “I initially thought I would just talk about the Arkansas series. It was just one or two episodes, a few Oregon State players being interviewed about Arkansas. And then I got so many clips about earlier in the College World Series and the dramatic moments against North Carolina and Mississippi State and 2017 and storylines the years before and Jack Riley and his tenure and I thought, hey, there's too much here I can't just limit it to Arkansas.

"And so it just kind of kept going and going and more and more players responded and they were really easy to get a hold of. I realized, gosh, there's so much here that if I'm going to do this justice, I’ve got to do it the right way, I’ve got to go all out.”

Interestingly, Worden was in the Philippines for most of the 2018 baseball season but returned to Oregon in May and followed the team from that point. But that was the extent of his involvement with the team, until he was hired at KEJO in August and that’s how he got Nobach’s number.

“I remember doing an interview with him on the Joe Beaver Show sometime later and so that's when I started covering the team,” Worden said. “I did not know the players during 2018 but found it to be a compelling storyline and started to get connected and went from there.”