Nate Yeskie has been hired as an associate head coach/pitching coach by the University of Arizona baseball program..
The news was reported by Kendall Rogers of d1baseball. It has been confirmed by the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson, reporting that an official announcement is expected Tuesday.
Yeskie, who was at Oregon State for 11 years, was considered to be among the top candidates to take over for Pat Casey, but Mitch Canham wound up getting hired.
Yeskie was a popular candidate for the job and had the support of several former OSU players, including Cadyn Grenier and Trevor Larnach.
Here is Grenier’s post on Twitter: “Yo @BeaverAD you’re out of your mind if you think @OSUCoachYeskie can’t take over the HC spot. There’s absolutely no reason to look anywhere else because you’re not going to find anyone better.”
Yeskie was named the 2017 Assistant Coach of the Year by D1Baseball.com and the Pitching Coach of the Year per Collegiate Baseball.
He worked with pitchers Sam Gaviglio, Matt Boyd, Andrew Moore, Jace Fry, Luke Heimlich, Bryce Fehmel and Ben Wetzler, among others, at OSU.