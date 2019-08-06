Joey Wong, a three-time letterwinner and 2007 national champion, is returning to Oregon State. The former infielder will serve as an undergraduate assistant coach for the Beavers, head coach Mitch Canham announced on Tuesday.
“The Beaver family is excited to have Joey Wong come in as an undergrad,” Canham said. “He will be working with the infielders as he is one of the most elite infielders to ever put on the Beaver uniform. Joey has had a phenomenal professional career and his communication skills and love for the game are unparalleled.
“It’s hard to compete with his love for teaching and the game of baseball. I’m excited as I personally get the opportunity to work side by side with him. He knows what it is to be a Beaver. You talk about the Beaver family, and he is that.”
Wong has appeared in 37 games for the St. Paul Saints of the American Association this season.
“My family and I are beyond excited to be coming back to Corvallis and joining this amazing group of players and staff,” Wong said. “We’re very grateful to Mitch and the rest of the staff for giving us this opportunity. It’s a dream come true and we can’t wait to get started.”
Wong teamed with Canham to help guide Oregon State to its second of two consecutive national championships in 2007. The Salem native batted .288 with 19 RBIs as a freshman that season, and is well known for turning a “highlight reel” double play in the College World Series against Cal State Fullerton.
Wong lettered for Oregon State from 2007-09, playing in 175 games, batting .262 with 20 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 80 RBIs.
He was drafted in the 24th round by Colorado in 2009, and reached as high as Triple-A with Albuquerque in 2015 and 2016, as well as Tacoma in 2017 and Las Vegas in 2018. All told, he played in 817 career professional games, doubling 119 times with 20 triples and 254 RBIs.