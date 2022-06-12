OSU baseball: Without ace Hjerpe, Beaver pitchers struggle to slow down Tigers

Oregon State baseball was facing adversity before it even arrived at Goss Stadium on Saturday night to open the Corvallis Super Regional against Auburn.

Pitching ace Cooper Hjerpe wouldn’t be making the start as scheduled because of an undisclosed illness.

Hjerpe, a national player of the year finalist, had a short workout earlier in the day before it was decided that he wouldn’t play.

“We figured the best thing would be to hold off another day until he’s feeling a little bit better,” OSU coach Mitch Canham said. “He wasn’t feeling good. Just had a little bug.”

Canham said it would be decided sometime Sunday whether Hjerpe would be available to pitch that night.

The Beavers’ collective pitching performance in Hjerpe’s place had its high points but not enough to slow down a Tigers offense that found its rhythm early with five runs in the first three innings of a 7-5 win.

Jake Pfennigs would make the start instead, and this time it didn’t work out well for the junior left-hander, who has alternated strong and not-so-strong starts in recent weeks.

“It started off with putting too many freebies on base. We can’t do that. Four walks right out of the chute, allowing them to score some runs,” Canham said. “We’ve got to do a better job shutting them down right out of the gate.”

Pfennigs exited with two outs in the third, leaving the bases loaded after a third walk in the frame. Auburn scored a run on a sacrifice fly off Pfennigs, taking the lead for good at 5-4, after a leadoff walk and consecutive two-out bases on balls.

Brock Townsend came on to get Nate LaRue swinging on a third strike to end the threat.

Pfennigs’ final line included five runs allowed and two strikeouts.

“We all know, any time there’s walks it can drain energy,” said Canham, whose pitchers walked five batters in all. “(Pfennigs) is still trying to find consistency. He had a really good outing last time. The time before that it was a struggle. The time before that he was really good. We’ve seen what he can do when he’s on and it’s really good.”

Townsend worked around a two-out hit batter in the fourth before the Tigers (41-19) got to him in the fifth.

Bobby Peirce sent a 3-2 pitch over the wall in left-center for a 6-4 Auburn lead.

But Townsend was able to limit the damage for the Beavers (47-17) after allowing a one-out double and a wild pitch that put the runner on third. He drew a fly ball to center and a strikeout looking to end the threat.

It didn’t look good when OSU’s Mitchell Verburg came to the mound in the sixth and allowed a leadoff walk to Mike Bello, Auburn’s No. 9 hitter.

Bello went to second on a sacrifice bunt. The Tigers had two runners on after the Beavers decided to intentionally walk Sonny DiChiara, who had a two-run home run in the first inning, with two outs. But Verburg struck out Peirce to get back to the dugout, though not before emotions ran high after words were exchanged in the moments following Verburg’s swinging strikeout of Peirce.

Verburg returned in the seventh and worked around a one-out bloop single to keep the deficit at two.

The Tigers finished with 10 hits, including two homers and a double.

“They have a very talented roster, a lot of respect for them and the season they’ve had, as you can see by their record,” Verburg said. “What it comes down to is throwing strikes and throwing your best pitches. So when you do that you have success.”

DJ Carpenter pitched a scoreless eighth for the Beavers.

After giving up a leadoff single, Carpenter fielded a one-hopper off the bat of Blake Rambusch.

OSU second baseman Travis Bazzana and shortstop Kyle Dernedde converged at second base, and Carpenter’s throw got past both fielders. Instead of a seemingly sure double play, the Tigers had two runners on and none out.

“That ball should go to Dernedde,” Canham would say after the game.

One play later, the Beavers got their double play. But Auburn scored a run on Cole Foster’s grounder to lead 7-4.

In the ninth, AJ Lattery allowed a one-out walk but got back to the dugout unscathed with a fly ball and a pop out.

The loss leaves Oregon State with its back against the wall for the second time in seven days, needing a win against Auburn on Sunday in order to force a third and deciding game in the best-of-three series.

“It happened, it’s time to move on and make sure we’re ready to fight tomorrow,” Canham said.

The Beavers defeated Vanderbilt in last Monday’s regional championship final at Goss, with Hjerpe pitching the final two innings to close out a 7-6 victory.

