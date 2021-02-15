OSU baseball: With difficult recovery behind him, Mitchell Verburg is ready to return to Beavers' bullpen

Having someone around to push him in the weight room was essential to Verburg’s recovery, and he said he wouldn't be surprised to see an eventual uptick in fastball velocity due to the strength he’s gained in his lower half.

But that work was secondary to the mental aspect of having somebody who understood what he was going through.

Baseball has always been Verburg’s release. Whenever he’s dealt with a problem in life, the game has been there to help him cope. But for four months post-surgery, he couldn’t even pick up a ball, and a return to the diamond often felt a million miles away.

By the time he steps on the mound in Surprise, Arizona, this weekend, it will have been nearly 22 months since Verburg last pitched in a college game. For Abel, it will have been closer to 24.

“I don’t know if I would have been able to do it if Kevin wasn't going through it with me,” Verburg said. “It would have been a lot harder to get through everything if Kevin wasn’t with me, pushing me and kind of by my side.”

It's easy to imagine a scenario where the two friends, with countless difficult days together now in the rearview, combine to carry the Beavers through games this season.

“I think it’s something that you don’t quite understand until you go through it, just how much baseball means to us,” Verburg said. “To be able to go out there with him — he throws a shutout and I close it out. That would mean a lot."

