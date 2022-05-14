OSU baseball: Wildcats snap Beavers' 8-game winning streak

The Oregon State baseball team, ranked as high as No. 1 in the nation, dropped a 5-2 decision to Arizona Saturday night at Hi Corbett Field. The loss ends the Beavers' eight-game winning streak.

Oregon State (40-10, 19-7 Pac-12 Conference) scored first when Mason Guerra doubled home Jacob Melton in the first. The Beavers scored again in the ninth when Greg Fuchs drove in Travis Bazzana on a triple.

Arizona starter Garrett Irvin gave up one run on three hits over seven innings and improved his record to 5-3.

The teams played to a 1-1 tie through the game’s first six innings. Arizona (34-18, 15-11) took the lead on Noah Turley’s two-run home run in the seventh. Daniel Susac drove in two more runs on a soft single to center.

Jacob Kmatz (8-1) took the loss for OSU after starting his 12th game of the season. He allowed six hits and four runs – three earned – in six innings.

Bazzana led OSU with two hits, including a triple in the ninth.

The closing game of the series will be played at noon Sunday and will be broadcast on Pac-12 Oregon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.