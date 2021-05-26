OSU baseball: What has happened to the Beavers’ bullpen?

At the start of the season, Oregon State adopted a nickname for it's pitching staff: The Gauntlet.

The group was perceived to be so deep with talented starters and relievers that the nickname felt like an appropriate one at the time. Even if opposing batters managed to get after one pitcher, Mitch Canham had the option of choosing from at least a dozen other talented arms on a nightly basis.

But at the most important point of the season, the bullpen has turned out to be Oregon State’s Achilles heel.

In each of the Beavers’ last four conference baseball series, they have surrendered a lead in the eighth inning or later at least once and gone on to lose. Those games against UCLA, USC, Arizona State and Arizona have loomed large.

The sixth-place Beavers sit 4.5 games back of Arizona, which won the conference title in Corvallis last Sunday when it scored five unanswered over the final two innings to add another instance to an ever-growing list of recent bullpen mishaps.