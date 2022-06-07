OSU baseball: Victory in the Corvallis Regional was a team effort

Oregon State has advanced to the Super Regionals for the first time since 2018, when the Beavers went on to win the national championship.

Oregon State (47-16), the No. 3 national seed, will host No. 14 Auburn (40-19) in the best-of-three series which starts on Saturday.

Before turning our attention to the Super Regional, however, here are some final notes on the Corvallis Regional, which the Beavers wrapped up with a 7-6 victory over Vanderbilt on Monday.

All-tournament team

Five Oregon State players were named to the Corvallis Regional all-tournament team: Cooper Hjerpe (pitcher), Garret Forrester (first base), Kyle Dernedde (second base), Justin Boyd (outfield) and Wade Meckler (outfield).

The other members of the team are: Devin Futrell (Vanderbilt, pitcher), Caleb Rickets (San Diego, catcher), Tate Kolwyck (Vanderbilt, second base), Spencer Jones (Vanderbilt, outfield), and Javier Vaz (Vanderbilt, designated hitter). Jones was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Corvallis Regional as he hit .391 with three home runs and 11 RBIs.

A key moment in Oregon State’s win on Monday came in the ninth inning when Jones came to the plate and faced Hjerpe. The Commodores had a runner on first with no one out and Jones represented the leading run. But Hjerpe got the 6-foot-7 Vanderbilt outfielder to hit a weak tapper back to the mound for the first out of the inning.

Bottom of the order success

Dernedde was an easy pick for the all-tournament team as he played a key role in the deciding game, going 3 for 4 with three RBIs in Oregon State’s victory. He wasn’t the only hitter in the bottom of the order who had a good game in the final. Jake Dukart had two hits and Matthew Gretler hit the game-winning home run.

In the 12-3 win over San Diego, Dukart, Gretler and Dernedde tallied five hits and four RBIs. Gretler and Dernedde each had a double and Dukart tripled. Gretler also had two hits in the opening win on Friday against New Mexico State.

Dukart said the success they had in the regional is the reward for a long season of hard work.

“I think just keep trusting our work we’ve been doing all year. In and out of practice, fall ball, everything. Eventually, those things are going to start falling. Like Gret (has) hit balls hard all season, hasn’t had much to show for it. So he’s had four or five big hits this weekend,” Dukart said after the win over San Diego.

Solid pitching

The regional format puts a premium on pitching depth. Oregon State’s staff performed well as the team won three games in four days to advance. Hjerpe recorded 15 strikeouts over 8⅔ innings in the regional, earning the win over New Mexico State and the save against Vanderbilt.

In the win over San Diego, starter Jake Pfennigs and reliever Brock Townsend combined to limit the Toreros to three runs on seven hits. On a day when the Oregon State offense was rolling, scoring 12 runs on 13 hits, Pfennigs and Townsend never allowed San Diego to build any momentum for a comeback. Townsend kept the pressure on the Toreros, throwing 33 of his 43 pitches for strikes and striking out five with no walks.

The bullpen was outstanding in the final two games against Vanderbilt. On Monday, starter Jaren Hunter got through three scoreless innings before giving up a couple of runs.

“Jaren came out with (a) great mentality, sinking the ball down in the zone, firing guys up,” Oregon State coach Mitch Canham said.

Canham then turned to Ben Ferrer, Reid Sebby and Hjerpe and they allowed three hits and one unearned run over the final 5⅔ innings. For the game, Oregon State pitchers struck out 15 batters, including Jones twice and first baseman Dominic Keegan three times.

