How well will Oregon State be able to fill the holes on the baseball diamond left by eight major league draft picks and others who exited the program?

Are those stepping up into new and bigger roles, including some talented freshmen and transfers, ready to try to help the team break through and get back to the College World Series?

After endless hours spent preparing in the fall and winter, that discovery process begins Friday as the Beavers open their season playing New Mexico in Surprise, Arizona.

“A lot of new faces, a lot of turnover but also a lot of talent. A lot of grit, a lot of hard work,” junior infielder Kyle Dernedde said earlier this week. “We have a lot of versatility with the lineup that we can mix things up depending on our opponent or guys that can come in and make an impact. We have a lot of athletes this year. We’ve got guys who can play baseball.”

For returners expected to see more playing time, OSU coach Mitch Canham doesn’t want those players to think they have to do more.

Instead, keep it simple.

“If anything, what you don’t want is a guy starting to say, ‘oh, now I’ve got to just focus on all these other things,’” Canham said. “Just keep taking care of your job, do what you do and things are going to work out.”

The coach said he hasn’t noticed players pressing to do more or trying to be someone they aren’t, whether that’s leadership or on-field performance.

For Canham, what he has seen is veterans spending time with the freshmen to help get them acclimated and familiar with the program. He credits the upperclassmen with working to get their younger teammates more comfortable with their new surroundings so they’re ready to contribute.

Outfielder Gavin Turley, one of the true freshmen expected to have a major impact right away, said Dernedde has been a mentor in his first few months on campus.

“Just messing around but really making me feel welcome, making me feel comfortable, kind of guiding me through the process has been huge for not only me but every single young guy here,” Turley said.

Ruben Cedillo, a sophomore outfielder and first-year transfer from Linn-Benton Community College, said it’s been Dernedde and fellow veterans Garret Forrester and Tanner Smith who have jumped in to show him the ropes.

They’ve helped make his transition shorter and smoother than he expected.

Cedillo, who by all accounts had a strong fall and is in line to have an immediate impact, said it’s helped that his head coach last year was former Beaver Andy Peterson. The coaching style at both schools is similar, he said, and a friendly environment provided by Oregon State’s returners made his jump from one level of play to the next a manageable one.

“So I went out there and I had the mindset that I was going to play this year,” Cedillo said. “That’s all that I left it at and did what I needed to do and trusted the process and here we are.”

Getting started

Trent Sellers, a senior right-hander and first-year transfer from Lewis-Clark State will take the ball Friday as OSU’s starting pitcher.

He finished the 2022 season with a 14-0 record and 1.98 earned-run average while striking out 140 with 22 walks in 109 innings.

Jacob Kmatz, a sophomore righty who started 15 games last spring, will start Saturday’s game against Minnesota.

Canham said Sellers has a lot of experience and is a quick worker with a good fastball (90-92 MPH) and control.

“He’s going to get the ball, go back up on the mound and already have an idea, strong idea, convicted idea of what he’s going to throw and he’s going to attack the hitters. He’s settled in really nicely here” the coach said. “Kmatz is another guy. I know he also wants to get the ball. But on Fridays, and he’s continued to make huge jumps, you really can’t go wrong with both guys. But I think Trent’s tempo and his age also show a lot of being able to handle those situations as well. The guys know they’re going to be in the dugout real quick when Trent takes the mound, so they’re pretty fired up about him having the baseball. He doesn’t say a whole lot either, he just does his job and he does it really well.”

Ferrer out

Senior righty Ben Ferrer, who pitched 62-plus innings across 24 games with one start in 2022, is out for the opening four-game set because he has mononucleosis and a timetable on his return is uncertain, Canham said.

“Ben is a little bit of everything in the best way possible. One of our strongest competitors,” Canham said of Ferrer, who was 4-0 with a 1.73 ERA last spring. “I don’t put captain on anyone’s chest but if I did no one would doubt it because of how he acts all day every day. And on the field he pushes the guy next to him because he really wants to win.”

Jaren Hunter and AJ Lattery are “two good probables” for the remaining games on the Arizona trip, Canham said, while fellow returning righties are also potential starters.

The Beavers play New Mexico again Sunday and UC Santa Barbara on Monday.

Infielder Jabin Trosky, outfielder Tyree Reid and right-handed pitcher Logan Miller are all out for the season with injuries, the coach said.