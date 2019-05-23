Oregon State pitcher Mitchell Verburg had an undisclosed procedure on his right elbow within the last week and will miss the remainder of the season, the redshirt sophomore said before the Beavers’ game against USC on Thursday night.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound righty didn’t want to go into specific details about the procedure but said he saw several specialists before having surgery and expects to be back toward the start of next season.
Interim coach Pat Bailey said on the pregame radio show with Mike Parker it was not Tommy John surgery, which has an average recovery time of 12-16 months.
“They saw some stuff to go in there and clean up and they went in there and cleaned it up,” Verburg said outside the clubhouse about 30 minutes before first pitch Thursday. “There’s not really a whole lot to it, don’t really want to get into any of the details to it. I’ll be done this year but I’ll be ready to go next year. I will be coming back hopefully full go at the beginning of next year.”
Verburg was in the middle of a strong outing against Washington State on April 27 that saw him work 4⅓ innings of two-hit ball with nine strikeouts when he felt some discomfort and ultimately left the game.
He had pitched in 16 games, all in relief, with a 1-0 record while posting a 1.40 ERA in 25⅔ innings. The Lake Oswego High product missed all of last season with a back injury.
“It’s baseball,” Verburg said of the injury. “Obviously I’m here for more than just myself and I’m glad that I can be out here and cheer my team on. It’s not fatal, it’s baseball. And at the end of the day I’m here and I’m happy and I’m positive. I can have an impact on people that way.”
Teammate Kevin Abel, who underwent Tommy John surgery in April, has helped Verburg through the process.
“Kevin’s a great guy,” Verburg said. “He’s definitely helped me mentally as well. We’re going though similar things.”
Verburg said he has no specific timetable to return but expects to be ready to go by the start of next season.
“Just kind of going with it and see how it feels,” he said. “I’m not going to push it.”