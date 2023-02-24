Oregon State freshman Gavin Turley hit a home run in his first at-bat at Goss Stadium and Kyle Dernedde added a three-run blast on Friday afternoon as the Beavers took an 11-1 win over Coppin State in their 2023 home opener.

Starter Trent Seller recorded 12 strikeouts and got the win for OSU. He allowed four hits and walked two in 5⅓ innings as he evened his record this season at 1-1.

It was a chilly opening day with a temperature of 40 degrees at first pitch, dropping to near freezing by the ninth. But the Beavers kept the home fans entertained by jumping out to the early lead.

Garret Forrester followed Turley’s first-inning shot with a single to left. Mason Guerra then drove Forrester home with a double to deep left center to put the Beavers up 2-0.

Oregon State added two more runs in the third inning. Travis Bazzana led off with a double to right field and Turley followed with a walk. Forrester then reached on an error to load the bases. Coppin State pitcher Liam McCallum got Guerra to hit into a double play, but Bazzana scored on the play and Turley went to third.

McCallum then walked the next three batters allowing Turley to score and giving Oregon State a 4-0 lead.

McCallum walked two more batters to lead off the fifth before being replaced by lefty Tim Ruffino, a one-handed pitcher who throws and catches with the same hand. The first batter he faced, freshman Jacob Krieg, hit a two-run double to right center. This was the first hit of Krieg’s Oregon State career.

Turley capped the three-run fifth with a high fly ball to shallow right field which fell for an RBI single.

Dernedde’s three-run shot to left center in the sixth gave the Beavers a 10-0 lead. Krieg capped the scoring for Oregon State with a sacrifice fly in the eighth, his fourth RBI of the game.

Oregon State had just eight hits in the contest but took advantage of 13 walks as well as two batters hit by pitch.

Freshman Aidan Jimenez pitched 1⅔ scoreless innings and Victor Quinn allowed one run on one hit with three walks. Braden Boisvert closed out the game with a scoreless ninth.

Oregon State (4-1) will host Coppin State (3-2) in the second game of the series at 1:35 p.m. Saturday.

Oregon State 11, Coppin State 1

Coppin State 000 000 010 — 1 8 1

Oregon State 202 033 01X — 11 8 0

McCallum, Ruffin (5), Nichol (7) and Dorcean. Sellers, Jimenez (6), Quinn (8) and Boisvert (9). W: Sellers (1-1). L: McCallum (1-1). 2B: Miley (CS), Bazzana (OSU), Guerra (OSU), Krieg (OSU). HR: Turley (OSU), Dernedde (OSU).

Hits: Coppin State 8 (Black 2, Miley 2, Hamberg, Sarabia, Dorcean, Colon); OSU 8 (Turley 2, Bazzana, Forrester, Guerra, Kane, Krieg, Dernedde).

RBIs: Coppin State 1 (Nicolas); OSU 10 (Krieg 4, Dernedde 3, Turley 2, Guerra).