It can take time for true freshman baseball players to fully make the transition to the college level and everything that comes with it.

They’re often left waiting their turn behind more seasoned teammates who have developed their skills to the point where they’re ready to compete.

At Oregon State, the Beavers believe they have some first-year players ready to make an on-field impact from Day 1.

Outfielder Gavin Turley is the headliner of a recruiting class ranked 16th by Baseball America that also includes Santiam Christian graduate Ely Kennel, an infielder, and one of Kennel’s teammates from the Corvallis Knights last summer, pitcher Nelson Keljo from Portland.

OSU sophomore infielder Travis Bazzana knows what it means to be ready to contribute right away. He was a freshman All-American last spring, helping the Beavers within one win of the College World Series.

In a local press conference last week, Bazzana singled out Turley, infielder/outfielder Dallas Macias and catcher/outfielder Easton Talt as true freshmen who have impressed him the most and have an opportunity to contribute when the Beavers open their season Feb. 17 against New Mexico in Surprise, Arizona.

“Those guys are pretty special and they look really confident in their cleats from the get-go,” Bazzana said. “And I think that’s the biggest thing between the success of guys freshman year, sophomore year is often you see guys break out in their sophomore year and they had all the skills and talent freshman year to do what they did in their sophomore year. But it’s just about believing and having that identity in yourself.

“The biggest thing I’m trying to push with those guys is they’re pretty special and could make an impact on this team if you believe that you belong here and you’re going to do great things this year. You don’t have to wait to be that guy.”

Assistant coaches Rich Dorman and Ryan Gipson lead Oregon State’s recruiting efforts, with others also involved. Mitch Canham said he largely steps back and allows Dorman and Gipson to guide the way.

On the recruiting trails, OSU looking for talent but also players who are the right fit for the program. It’s also a question of whether the recruits really want to be in Corvallis.

The questions the coaches ask themselves in their extensive evaluations include do they see that person coming back after they’ve moved on in life and want to still be part of the program? Will these players be respectful in the community? How will they handle and respond to criticism?

The current players are involved as well. They provide feedback after the prospects visit campus, because Canham expects the potential newcomers will act differently around their peers than they will with the coaches.

Canham said the coaches are good at identifying talented players and who will work out. The Beavers found some keepers with the current freshmen.

“They were looking at them for the last several years and bringing on the right character. Now these guys are performing already as freshmen,” Canham said.

Oregon State junior infielder Garret Forrester added pitcher AJ Hutcheson as a first-year player to keep an eye on.

Hutcheson is from Elk Grove, California, about 20 miles from where Forrester’s hometown of Fair Oaks. Forrester said he’s seen Hutcheson, a right-handed “side-armer,” play growing up.

“The way he’s changed and progressed, and getting to see him work here in the fall was really cool,” Forrester said. “He put it to us hitters (during the fall), so I’m expecting he’s going to great things for our bullpen this year.”

Canham describes Hutcheson as having “some funky stuff and he’s also very confident. He doesn’t get stressed out when everyone’s watching him throw, which shows a lot of maturity and the ability to pitch in meaningful games.”

Keljo, a 6-foot-4, 221-pound lefty, has a “big body, strong arm, made some jumps with his slider,” the coach said. “Didn’t pitch a ton in the fall because he had a really busy summer, so we didn’t have him on the same paces as the other guys.”

Canham said freshman right-hander Aiden Jimenez (6-3, 216) has a strong arm.

“I look at this kid not just for this year but down the road. He’s continued to get better and better,” Canham said. “He wants the baseball, he’s a big body and he’s got a feel for multiple pitches. Still got a ways to go, as most of us always do.”

The next step is seeing how the freshmen perform when they get between the white lines and whether they can help the Beavers win.

Forrester said the newcomers ask about the picture he has in his locker of Auburn celebrating a College World Series-clinching victory with a dogpile last June while OSU’s players watched it unfold from their dugout at Goss Stadium.

“I tell them it’s because I did not want to feel like that again,” Forrester said. “You guys are the next generation. Let’s find a way to get past where we did and know what this organization is able to do and win another national championship.”