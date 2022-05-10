OSU baseball: Top-ranked Beavers win seventh straight

Oregon State is in top form as the Pac-12 Conference baseball season hits the home stretch.

The Beavers, who rose to the No. 1 spot in three national baseball polls this week, earned their seventh consecutive victory with a 4-0 win over Portland on Tuesday night at Goss Stadium. This is the second straight shutout for Oregon State (39-9), which closed out its series against Oregon with a 4-0 win on Sunday.

Sophomore pitcher Jaren Hunter did most of the heavy lifting on Tuesday, pitching a career-high 6⅔ innings to earn the victory. Hunter allowed just three hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. He extended his personal shutout streak to 15⅔ innings and lowered his ERA on the year to 3.43.

The development of the sophomore from Damascus provides even more pitching depth for coach Mitch Canham.

“He was real good. Sinking it, getting weak contact, going in a lot. Slider and changeup were both very effective,” Canham said. “No matter what the situation is right now, he looks like he’s extremely confident and using his stuff. I like how his sinker has continued to develop. He’s commanding it really well, but also his slider has gotten better and better.”

Hunter said the Pilots (26-18) started several left-handed hitters so he knew going into the game he would rely heavily on his changeup.

“I knew my changeup would run away from them and it was working really well and I was able to get a lot of guys late in counts,” Hunter said.

The Beavers took the lead in the second inning. Wade Meckler drew a leadoff walk and went to second on a single by Justin Boyd. Garret Forrester then drew another walk to load the bases for cleanup hitter Jacob Melton, who came through with a two-run double.

Oregon State added two more runs in the seventh. Meckler walked and stole second. Melton singled up the middle and Meckler scored easily. Melton then stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. Travis Bazzana capped the rally with an RBI double to right field.

Canham felt the team missed some scoring opportunities in the early innings as the Beavers left 10 men on base. But he was happy with the patient approach at the plate, noting that Oregon State had more walks (9) than strikeouts (7).

Four runs was more than enough as relievers Justin Thorsteinson, Victor Quinn and Ian Lawson did not allow a hit as they completed the shutout. Overall, Oregon State pitchers tallied 11 strikeouts with one walk.

This was the Beavers’ first game since the latest polls were released and Canham was asked what being ranked No. 1 in multiple polls meant to the program.

“I think it’s great recognition for what these guys have been doing. But it goes back to their work ethic all year long and we’ve got to make sure, not only as coaches but as players, that we’re not drifting away from what put us in this moment. Rankings are just that, you can appreciate them and everything, but at the end of the day, it matters (at) the end of June, who’s coming home with the trophy and that’s what we’re fighting for every day,” Canham said.

Next up for Oregon State is a trip to Arizona for a three-game series with the Wildcats starting at 7 p.m. Friday. The game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Oregon.

OREGON ST. 4, PORTLAND 0

PORTLAND 000 000 000 — 0 3 1

OREGON ST. 002 000 20x — 4 6 0

Rembisz, Nygard (3), Ruffo (7). Hunter, Thorsteinson (7), Quinn (8), Lawson (9). WP: Hunter (2-1). LP: Rembisz (0-1). 2B: Scavotto (UP), Melton (OSU, Bazzana (OSU).

Hits: Portland 3 (Scavotto 2, Boetto). OSU 6 (Boyd, Melton 2, Bazzana, Guerra, Trosky).

RBIs: OSU 4 (Melton 3, Bazzana).

