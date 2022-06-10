OSU baseball: Taking a closer look at the Auburn Tigers

To prepare for the Corvallis Super Regional against Auburn, Adam Cole, who covers Auburn athletics for the Opelika-Auburn News, answered some questions about the Tigers.

What were the expectations for Auburn baseball coming in to this season?

Not very big. The SEC’s preseason coaches poll had Auburn projected to finish last in the SEC West and it had the second fewest votes among any team in the conference. It also didn’t have a single player named to the preseason All-SEC team. Auburn’s coach, Butch Thompson, talked a bit before the team left for Corvallis on Thursday about the chip on the team’s shoulder — something he said he feels — and acknowledged that the low expectations for the team this year were a part of that.

Sonny DiChiara transferred to Auburn for his senior season and was named the SEC Co-Player of the Year. Was he expected to make this kind of an impact?

Along the lines of Auburn’s preseason expectations, I don’t know that anyone outside of the program anticipated DiChiara being the success or the fan favorite that he’s become. I know some of the key guys on this year’s team have come in from JUCOs or mid-majors, so to expect DiChiara to play a large role this year doesn’t seem outside the realm of possibility. I spoke with Samford head coach Tony David earlier this year and he called both DiChiara and Brooks Carlson, who also transferred to Auburn this year from Samford, the best hitters in the history of Samford’s program. I also know DiChiara generated some interest from other SEC schools when he entered the portal. But to say that folks knew he’d come in and be named the best player in the SEC? I’m not entirely sure.

In addition to DiChiara, who are the key position players for Auburn and what are their strengths?

Looking at hitting abilities, I think Bobby Peirce and Cole Foster are the two names to watch. Peirce has been pretty steady the entire season as a power option behind DiChiara, but Foster kind of exploded in his return from injury last week against Southeastern Louisiana. He was kind of sleepy (two hits and three RBI) in the final two games of the Auburn Regional, but if he stays in the No. 2 spot in the order, I think he can be a threat to make an impact. Carlson is another name to watch, too, as he’s Auburn’s most-used DH. In the field, there’s a lot of names. Blake Rambusch at third, Brody Moore at shortstop, Nate LaRue at catcher and Kason Howell in center field have all shown some prowess with their gloves at one time or another. And Moore, LaRue and Howell all showed up at the plate in last weekend’s regional.

Who is expected to be the starters for Game 1 and Game 2? What are their strengths?

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Auburn will have the same setup for the Super Regional as it did for the Auburn Regional, with Trace Bright starting Game 1, Joseph Gonzalez starting Game 2 and, if needed, it’s likely Mason Barnett’s on the bump for Game 3. Bright has been a high-strikeout guy all season and, ahead of the matchup with SLU, Thompson praised his ability to pound the inside of the strike zone with a good deal of command. He posted a 10-strikeout night against the Lions. Gonzalez has been Auburn’s most consistent starter this season, but he’s not incredibly flashy. The ball is put in play often against him, but he doesn’t give up a lot of runs. Auburn’s 9-4 when he pitches.

Was the Auburn bullpen tested at all in its regional? Who will the Tigers turn to if they need to get out of a jam?

I wouldn't say it was tested, but rather given somewhat of a wake-up call. Of the 18 runs scored against Auburn last weekend, eight of them were given up by the bullpen. Still, I think Auburn is most confident in that aspect of its team. Blake Burkhalter has been the mainstay closer and Carson Skipper has looked good in a setup role, if not middle relief. There's a lot of younger names that were given time earlier in the year and have developed into good options, too, in John Armstrong, Chase Allsup, Carson Swilling and Tommy Sheehan. It wasn't asked about in advance of this weekend, but I'm curious to know how the bullpen viewed its performance in the Auburn Regional. It was scoreless between two pitchers in Game 1, but then the wheels somewhat fell off

Auburn stumbled a bit late, dropping its final SEC series to Kentucky and then losing again to Kentucky in a first-round game at the SEC tournament. But then the Tigers scored 51 runs in three games to dominate their regional. What changed at the regional?

The answer isn't incredibly exciting, but from what coaches and players have said, it was a blend of getting some time between the SEC Tournament and the regional to rest, and getting a chance to reset at the plate. The biggest issue was that Auburn wasn't plating runs, but multiple players have said the time off, which was about eight days, was used to go back to basics and re-simplify approaches at the plate. Clearly, it seemed to do a number in terms of turning things around.

