OSU baseball: 'Small things in the game' help Beavers keep season alive

Oregon State coach Mitch Canham turned to the two players joining him for Sunday night’s postgame press conference to repeat the question asked of him: how much to the Beavers work on bunting in practice?

“A bit” was the answer. But the dividends were much more.

It was solo home runs by Jacob Melton and Travis Bazzana in the fourth inning Sunday that gave Oregon State the initial lead in the game.

But it was single runs in the fifth and sixth, produced by bunts and solid base running, that gave the Beavers the edge in the 4-3 win against Auburn to force a third and deciding game in the Corvallis Super Regional at Goss Stadium.

“When it comes to those small things in the game, I think we put quite a bit of effort into it for these big moments,” Canham said.

Third-seeded OSU (48-17) was in the throes of an intense battle with 14th-seeded Auburn (41-20) for a second straight night, a confrontation in which the sold-out stadium was living or dying on every pitch as the Beavers’ season hung in the balance.

Sunday’s game was tied 2-2 when Oregon State’s Matthew Gretler singled to center field to lead off the top of the fifth inning. Kyle Dernedde’s sacrifice bunt moved Gretler to second base.

Justin Boyd, the Beavers’ leadoff batter in the lineup who has shown to have a power bat as well as speed with 24 stolen bases, then bunted to the left side of the diamond on a play that changed the game.

Auburn starting pitcher Joseph Gonzalez charged the ball, in a hurry to try to get the ball to first ahead of Boyd racing down the line. But the throw was wide, allowing Gretler to score from second.

“Boyd can leave the yard, Boyd can go gap to gap. He’s got wheels, and to be able to put the ball on the ground like that, I guess anyone in our lineup at any given time, if called on to put the ball on the ground like that, is going to do it,” Canham said. “To execute it in those situations, to put a guy in scoring position, puts a ton of pressure on the defense.”

Oregon State got back to the plate still up a run after ace Cooper Hjerpe completed his last full frame with a 1-2-3 bottom of the fifth.

There were already two outs when Bazzana came to the plate and drew a walk from Tigers reliever Chase Allsup.

Bazzana said he knew Allsup wasn’t quick in making moves to the plate, and the Tigers had not made many pickoff attempts to first base in the series to that point. But Bazzana was also wary of the arm of Auburn catcher Nate LaRue, who had thrown out Boyd at second in the first inning.

Getting back to applying pressure to the defense, Bazzana broke for second as Allsup still had the ball on the mound. Allsup’s throw to second was off the mark, and Bazzana reached third on the error.

“I was just trying to get a real moving lead and myself to second base and in scoring position in that situation of the game,” Bazzana said, adding that the plan was not to have Allsup step off the rubber when he made the break for second. “I was just trying to be aggressive and make something happen and it paid off.”

One at-bat later, Jake Dukart singled to left-center to score Bazzana with what turned out to be the winning run.

Canham talked about in-game strategy involving catching opponents by surprise and not being predictable.

The Beavers tried to run early, with Boyd, but didn’t attempt a steal until later in the game.

OSU went into Sunday’s game with four players having reached double digits in stolen bases on the season. Boyd, Wade Meckler, Melton and Bazzana were a combined 70 for 78 in attempted steals entering the contest.

“I think everyone that plays us knows that we have guys that can run and they have to be ready for that at any given moment,” Canham said.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

