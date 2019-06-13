The long laundry list of accolades and awards for Adley Rutschman continued on Thursday night when the Oregon State junior was named the 2019 Golden Spikes Award winner in a ceremony at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.
Rutschman is the first Oregon State player to win the award, which recognizes the top amateur baseball player in the United States based on their athletic ability, sportsmanship, character and overall contribution to the sport.
Rutschman received the award in a presentation at the home of the College World Series prior to an MLB game featuring the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals.
He is just the ninth Pac-12 player to earn the award, and gives the conference back-to-back selections after California’s Andrew Vaughn was recognized last season. Rutschman and Vaughn were teammates on the 2018 USA Baseball collegiate national team.
Rutschman is just the fourth catcher to win the award, joining Florida’s Mike Zunino (2012), Florida State’s Buster Posey (2008) and Georgia Tech’s Jason Varitek (1994).
“USA Baseball is proud to name Adley Rutschman the 42nd winner of the Golden Spikes Award after a remarkable record-breaking season for Oregon State University,” said USA Baseball Executive Director and CEO Paul Seiler. “His ability to manage one of the elite pitching staffs in the nation while also leading the NCAA in multiple offensive categories was unmatched in the amateur game this year, making him a truly deserving recipient of this prestigious award.”
Rutschman had an historic season for the Beavers in 2019, setting a school-record with 76 walks, including 26 intentional, which is second in the nation. He batted .411, tied for the second-best single-season mark in OSU history, and added a nation-best .575 on-base percentage, 17 home runs and 58 RBIs. He also posted a .751 slugging percentage, which is second in a single-season at Oregon State.
Defensively, he threw out 13 for 27 would-be base stealers and committed just four passed balls. He also helped manage a pitching staff that will likely end the season with the nation’s No. 2 earned run average at 3.02.
The 2018 College World Series Most Outstanding Player also holds school records for single-season hits (102 in 2018) and RBIs (83 in 2018). He is the only player in school history to post two .400-plus batting averages after he hit .408 as a sophomore in 2018.
Rutschman holds the Oregon State career record with 156 walks, is tied for fifth with 227 hits and is 10th with a .352 batting average. He ranks second with 174 RBIs, third with 151 runs scored and 358 total bases, tied for fifth with 28 home runs and ninth with a .561 slugging percentage.
Rutschman is the eighth No. 1 overall MLB draft selection to be named that season’s Golden Spikes Award winner. He joins Bob Horner (1978), Ben McDonald (1989), Phil Nevin (1992), Pat Burrell (1998), David Price (2007), Stephen Strasburg (2009) and Bryce Harper (2010).
Earlier in the day, Rutschman earned his fourth player of the year award, this time from D1Baseball.com. The others were from Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game.
Rutschman is also a finalist Dick Howser Trophy and Buster Posey Award.