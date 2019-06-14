The trophy case is overflowing for Oregon State junior Adley Rutschman. On Friday, he was named the recipient of the 2019 Dick Howser Trophy, presented annually by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) to the nation’s top collegiate player.
Rutschman is the first Oregon State player to ever receive the honor and he is just the second ever from the Pac-12, joining USC’s Mark Prior (2001). Rutschman is also just the fourth catcher to win the award, following Florida’s Mike Zunino (2012), Florida State’s Buster Posey (2008) and Georgia Tech’s Jason Varitek (1994).
“Adley Rutschman certainly is deserving of the 2019 Dick Howser Trophy,” said Howser Trophy committee chair David Feaster. “He embodies all the characteristics required for this trophy — leadership, moral character and courage — besides his tremendous performance on the field. He has been a solid leader for one of the most respected baseball programs nationally.”
How good was Rutschman’s 2019 campaign?
He’ll come away with virtually every major award; he was named the Golden Spikes Award winner on Thursday. He was also named the national player of the year by Collegiate Baseball, Baseball America, Perfect Game and D1Baseball.com. The Pac-12’s coaches named him the conference’s player of the year and he was selected as the co-defensive player of the year. He’s also a finalist for the Buster Posey Award, which is given to the nation’s top catcher; the winner of that honor will be announced June 27.