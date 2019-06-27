The “most decorated collegiate player of his generation,” Adley Rutschman, as some have called him, added a final trophy to his list of 2019 honors on Thursday night.
Rutschman was named the recipient of the Buster Posey Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top collegiate catcher. He is the 20th recipient of the honor, which was re-named this year after being known as the Johnny Bench Award.
Rutschman is the fourth winner from the Pac-12 Conference, joining Stanford’s Ryan Garko (2003) and USC’s Jeff Clement (2005) and Garrett Stubbs (2015).
The award is presented by the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission, with voting by the nation’s head coaches.
The honor gives Rutschman a sweep of every possible award for a position player in 2019.