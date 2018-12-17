Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman has been projected to be the 2019 national player of the year by Collegiate Baseball as the publication released its preseason all-America teams for the upcoming season.
Rutschman and pitcher Kevin Abel are on the preseason first team, pitcher Bryce Fehmel is on the second team and pitcher Jake Mulholland resides on the third team.
All four received all-American honors after the team’s 2018 national championship season. The four preseason picks also lead all teams nationally.
Rutschman, a junior, earned preseason honors after batting .408 with a school-record 102 hits and 83 RBIs last season. He hit nine home runs, had 22 doubles and walked 53 times.
Abel became the first pitcher to win four games at the College World Series, claiming the last victory thanks to a two-hit shutout of Arkansas in the championship finale.
He ended the year 8-1 with a 2.88 ERA in 23 games and was the only freshman in the nation with more than 100 strikeouts (108).
Fehmel, a senior, went 10-1 in 2018, posting a 3.19 ERA in 20 games, all starts. He issued just 27 walks in 113 innings. His 26 career wins tie him for 10th all-time at OSU while his .839 winning percentage (26-5) ranks fourth.
Mulholland, a junior, saved 16 games last season, tying for the Pac-12 lead. He finished the season 2-2 with a 2.20 ERA, striking out 42 to just 11 walks in 42 innings. Mulholland has 22 career saves entering the season and is tied for third in a career at Oregon State.