Adley Rutschman’s Oregon State career is officially over.
Not that it is a surprise.
The first pick in the MLB draft in early June, Rutschman signed a contract with the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.
The Orioles have scheduled a press conference for Tuesday.
Rutschman, a catcher, reportedly inked an $8.1 million signing bonus, which would be a record. The previous mark was $8 million by Gerritt Cole in 2011. The slot value for the top pick was $8,415,300.
Rutschman finished his three years with the Beavers batting .352 with 227 hits and 174 RBIs. He had 39 doubles, five triples and 28 homers to go with a school-record 156 walks.
Rutschman had just 20 errors for a fielding percentage of .988.