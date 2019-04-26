Adley Rutschman said he was just trying to stay calm and relaxed when he stepped to the plate for a 3-0 pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday night.
Rutschman, who had the green light to swing away, sent the Goss Stadium crowd into a frenzy with a mammoth grand slam that went over the scoreboard in right field.
The blast, which put the Beavers up 15-4 in an eventual 18-4 Pac-12 victory over Washington State, was estimated at 446 feet and had an exit velocity of 110 mph.
“When he got up 3-0 on that I knew he was going swing,” teammate Andy Armstrong said. “Whenever he gets a swing off something special can happen and so I wasn’t surprised at all.”
Interim coach Pat Bailey said he has seen a few guys — notably Michael Conforto — hit some balls as well as Rutschman did on Friday.
“But Adley’s just having a great year,” Bailey said. “When he has his opportunities and has a pitch that he can handle he doesn’t miss it.
"He’s obviously getting walked a lot and he’s just got to be patient. Honestly the first couple of at-bats he had were not very good at-bats. He got a fastball that was on the inner third of the plate about thigh high and he took care of it. He’s the best all-around player I’ve probably every coached. He doesn’t miss many mistakes.”
The blast was part of a nine-run inning that saw the Beavers send 15 batters to the plate.
The 18 runs are the most the Beavers have scored in a Pac-12 game since scoring 19 against Washington State in 2008.
It was a nice bounce-back win for the Beavers, who were coming off back-to-back losses at Nevada on Monday and Tuesday.
Preston Jones and Joe Casey nearly had grand slams of their own but had the ball just stay in the park.
Casey had three more hits, his fourth consecutive multi-hit game, and is 11 for his last 16.
Armstrong also had three hits and belted his first home run of the season in the second inning.
Kyler McMahan had three hits and four RBIs from the No. 9 hole and Jake Harvey and Rutschman both had two hits.
“We let a few games slide, we didn’t play to our capabilities and I think today we came out with a little more focus in front of the home crowd and got the job done,” Armstrong said. “We got some guys going, including myself, and I’m proud of these guys for responding.”
The Beavers (29-10-1, 15-4) will look for the series win over the Cougars (8-29-1, 1-14-1) when the teams meet at 1:35 p.m. Saturday. The finale is set for 1:05 p.m. Sunday.
Brandon Eisert picked up the win to improve to 8-1. The lefty scattered 10 hits over six innings, allowing four runs — three earned — and striking out three without issuing a walk while throwing 105 pitches with 70 for strikes.
Harvey scored on a wild pitch and Ryan Ober added a sacrifice fly to put the Beavers up 2-0 after one.
Eisert allowed two singles but escaped trouble in the second before Armstrong homered for the 3-0 lead. The homer came after Armstrong made a nice defensive stop to end the top of the inning.
Danny Sinatro opened the third with a single and Eisert bobbled the ball on a bunt for an error to put runners at first and second with no outs.
After a sacrifice bunt advanced the runners, Jack Smith delivered a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1 but Eisert ended the threat with a pop up to shallow center.
The Beavers batted around in the third.
Casey ripped a single to right and Rutschman blooped a single to right to put runners on the corners with nobody out. Ober followed with a single to left to drive in Casey for a 4-1 lead before Jake Dukart made it 6-1 with a two-strike double to left center.
After a single by Armstrong, McMahan followed with an infield single to drive in Dukart for a 7-1 lead.
The Cougars answered with two runs in the fourth on four singles to make it 7-3.
The Beavers got a run back as the Cougars walked the bases loaded before Jones just missed a grand slam and settled for a sacrifice fly to make it 8-3. Armstrong’s bid for a two-run single was squashed by a diving catch by Brody Barnum.
The Cougars answered with a leadoff double and two sacrifice flies to make it 8-4 in the fifth.
Rutschman’s sac fly in the fifth pushed the lead to 9-4.
McMahan and Harvey had an RBI singles in the seventh before Rutschman’s grand slam. McMahan added a two-run single and Wade Meckler had a pinch-hit walk with the bases loaded.
Joey Mundt went the final three innings to earn his first save of the season. He allowed two hits with four strikeouts.