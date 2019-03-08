SEATTLE — Adley Rutschman’s two-run home run in the sixth inning propelled the Oregon State baseball team to a 2-1 win over Minnesota in the Seattle Baseball Showcase on Friday at T-Mobile Park.
Rutschman crushed a 2-2 pitch from Minnesota starter Max Meyer off the “Hit It Here Cafe” in right field, pushing the Beavers ahead after the Golden Gophers scored a run in the third. The home run was Rutschman’s sixth of the season and scored Alex McGarry, who led off the inning with an infield single.
Rutschman has collected 14 hits (batting .368), six home runs, 14 RBIs and 17 walks through the team’s first 12 games. Through his first 12 games in 2018, he had 17 hits, no home runs, 15 RBIs and seven walks and was batting .447.
Grant Gambrell started for the Beavers (11-1 overall), and scattered three hits and a run in 4⅔ innings. The junior struck out six and walked three, leaving with Minnesota up 1-0. He didn’t figure in the decision, however, thanks to Rutschman’s two-run home run.
Christian Chamberlain came on in relief of Gambrell in the fifth inning and shut down the Minnesota offense, striking out seven in 4⅓ innings. He hit two batters in the seventh but kept the Golden Gophers off the bases otherwise. He picked up the win to improve to 1-0 this season.
Chamberlain has been electric out of the bullpen this season. The lefty has not allowed a hit over 9⅓ innings, and has struck out 14.
Meyer took the loss for Minnesota (2-9) after allowing four hits and two runs in six innings. He is 0-1.
Interim head coach Pat Bailey adjusted the lineup slightly on Friday. Alex McGarry batted leadoff for the first time, and was followed by Rutschman, Beau Philip and Tyler Malone. Malone had been in the four-spot six times leading up to Friday, and the Beavers were 6-0 coming into the game.
Oregon State takes on Indiana at 3 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Park.