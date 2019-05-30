Oregon State junior catcher Adley Rutschman was named Collegiate Baseball’s national player of the year on Thursday.
Rutschman was named the Pac-12 Conference’s player of the year and co-defensive player of the year on Monday as well as a finalist for the prestigious Golden Spikes Award.
The junior enters postseason play leading the nation with a .580 on-base percentage and 73 walks, which also ranks fifth in a single-season in Pac-12 history. He’s fourth with a .419 batting average, is slugging at a .765 clip and has a career-best 17 home runs. His 57 runs batted in are three shy of moving into a tie for 10th in Oregon State single-season history.
With the honor also comes the first All-American selection for Rutschman, who was named first team by Collegiate Baseball.