OSU baseball: Rivalry series up next for first-place Beavers

Oregon State remains in control of its own destiny in the chase of a Pac-12 baseball regular-season title.

Win all three remaining three-game series and the second-ranked and conference-leading Beavers (35-9, 15-6) can finish in no worse than a tie atop the standings. Anything less than two wins in each set and it could get interesting, as the three Pac-12 opponents left on the schedule are the teams immediately behind Oregon State in those standings.

OSU opens the stretch run at home this weekend against Oregon (28-16, 13-8) at Goss Stadium, with games slated for 7 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The Beavers won two nonconference games against the Ducks in Eugene the last two Tuesdays, 4-2 and 2-0, sandwiching a series win at Utah.

Oregon State has its last scheduled nonconference game this Tuesday, at home against Portland with first pitch set for 5:35 p.m. The Beavers then close the regular season with three games at Arizona (32-15, 15-8) and three at home versus No. 8 UCLA (30-14, 14-7).

No. 11 Stanford, at 12-9, is still within reach of the regular-season title.

Of the five contenders, Oregon State has the toughest schedule left, as its remaining opponents have a current winning percentage of .644. Oregon is next at .587, followed by Arizona (.540), UCLA (.464) and Stanford (.429). The Cardinal plays three Pac-12 teams with sub-.500 conference records and could finish with 21 wins.

Pitching strong

The Beavers’ pitching has been a strength this season, but particularly in 19 games since the start of April.

Starters were 7-2 with a 3.04 earned-run average and the bullpen 7-2 (2.12) in April. That followed a somewhat shaky March by the starters (6-1, 4.52) and bullpen (6-4, 6.03).

OSU has allowed just 14 runs over the last nine conference games for a 1.56 ERA. The Beavers’ 2.88 overall ERA in Pac-12 games is tops in the conference.

Closer Ryan Brown has allowed no runs over his last 11 appearances, a stretch covering 11⅔ innings in which he is 2-0 with eight saves. Mitchell Verburg has six straight scoreless appearances covering 10⅓ innings. Fellow reliever Ben Ferrer has five scoreless appearances in a row over 14 innings.

Hitting well

With a ninth-inning double at Oregon on Tuesday, OSU first baseman Garret Forrester extended his hitting streak to 12 games. Outfielder Justin Boyd’s home run in the eighth pushed his hitting streak to 11 games. During those stretches, Forrester is batting .415 with six doubles and 10 RBIs and Boyd .429 with four homers, two triples, 11 walks and 16 RBIs.

Boyd’s stolen base against the Ducks gives him 20 for the season, making him the first Beaver to reach that mark since Adalberto Santos in 2010.

Oregon State continues to win at a high level, going 15-2 in its last 17 games, despite the team’s batting average tailing off. The Beavers batted .379 in February (seven games), .320 in March (17), .263 in April (18) and now .200 in two games in May.

About the opponent

Oregon enters the series leading the Pac-12 in batting average (.309), home runs (59) and slugging percentage (.487).

Sophomore infielder Brennan Milone is batting .333 with eight home runs, nine doubles and a team-high 42 RBIs.

Sophomore outfielder Colby Shade is hitting .331 with four home runs, 11 doubles and 33 RBIs. Sophomore outfielder Anthony Hall bats .329 with a team-best 10 home runs, 10 doubles, five triples and 37 RBIs.

Crescent Valley High alum Taylor Holder, a redshirt freshman outfielder, is 2 for 4 with two RBIs, a walk and two runs scored in five games this season.

The Ducks’ projected Friday starter against Beavers left-hander Cooper Hjerpe (8-1, 2.13) is sophomore righty RJ Gordon (2-1, 5.98). Over his last three outings, covering 14⅓ innings, Gordon is 1-0 while allowing 16 hits, 10 earned runs and five walks with seven strikeouts.

On the season, Gordon has 32 strikeouts and 21 walks with a batting average against of .287 in 46⅔ innings.

Closer Kolby Somers is 4-3 with a 2.88 ERA and eight saves with 33 strikeouts and 14 walks in 25 innings. The Oregon pitching staff has a 4.59 ERA.

