OSU baseball: Record crowd sees Beavers hold off Ducks

It was a momentous Saturday night at Goss Stadium as the Oregon State baseball team celebrated former coach Pat Casey and held on for a series clinching victory over Oregon.

The No. 2 Beavers defeated No. 24 Oregon, 8-7, in front of a record crowd of 4,026 fans. They saw Casey honored for his many accomplishments — including three national championships — and his No. 5 jersey retired and commemorated on the right-field wall.

Oregon State coach Mitch Canham and much of the staff who work alongside him played for Casey and they met with him before the pre-game ceremony.

“Filled with joy and memories. To see him out there and get to address everyone in a packed night, over 4,000 folks there. I felt it when I gave him a hug,” Canham said.

On Friday night the Beavers (37-9, 17-6 Pac-12) cruised to a 5-1 victory behind the stellar pitching performances of Cooper Hjerpe and Ben Ferrer who combined for 17 strikeouts and just three walks. Saturday night was dominated by the hitters on both squads.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Oregon State’s Jacob Melton went 4 for 5 with five RBIs, highlighted by a three-run shot to left field in the fourth inning that landed on top of the bullpen.

“They played us really hard tonight. They were putting good swings on balls all night long and it felt good to hang in there, the offense to show up and put some runs on the board tonight and not fall back too much on the pitching tonight,” Melton said.

Wade Meckler continued his hot hitting, going 2 for 4 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored.

Kyle Dernedde had two hits and scored three runs, including the play of the night. Dernedde started off the fifth inning with a double down the left-field line. Meckler was up next and hit a ball to the warning track in right field. Oregon’s Anthony Hall went to his knees as he made the catch and Dernedde took advantage, scoring from second base on the sacrifice fly.

“That one was pretty exciting, no doubt,” Canham said. “We don’t look for the next 90 feet, we’re constantly going beyond that. Any average ball player is looking to get to the next 90. So when you get a hit out of the box, you’re really looking to go (to) second. You go until they stop you. And for him not just to say ‘I’m getting to third. I tagged up.’ But to say ‘I’m going all the way home on this one,’ that’s a great mentality.”

Hall had a great night at the plate for Oregon, finishing with three hits and three RBIs. He staked the Ducks (28-18, 13-10) to the early lead with a home run to right center in the second. He later added two sacrifice flies.

Josh Kasevich had three hits for the Ducks and Brennan Milone hit a two-run blast in the ninth which cut the deficit to a single run.

Melton said it was important to get the win, not just to clinch the series victory, but also to properly celebrate Casey.

“It was a fun night. Obviously, we set the attendance record tonight and it’s pretty cool to play in front of a packed Goss. I mean, obviously, the last two years haven’t had that opportunity, really. It provides a little more energy for the guys,” Melton said.

Oregon State reliever DJ Carpenter got the win. Oregon starter Isaac Ayon took the loss. Ryan Brown worked 1⅓ innings to record the save.

Oregon State and Oregon have played four times this season with the Beavers going 4-0. Oregon State will go for the season sweep at 2 p.m. Sunday at Goss Stadium. That game will be televised on Pac-12 Networks.

OREGON ST. 8, OREGON 7

OREGON 021 020 002 — 7 13 0

OREGON ST. 030 310 10X — 8 12 1

Ayon, Sabia (4), Brandenburg (5), Dallas (5), Britton (5), Ellis (8). Kmatz, Carpenter (4), Sebby (6), Verburg (8), Brown (8). WP: Carpenter (2-2). LP: Ayon (3-2). S: Brown (9). 2B: Cowley (UO), Walsh (UO), Melton (OSU), Boyd (OSU), Dernedde (OSU). HR: Hall (UO), Milone (UO), Melton (OSU).

Hits: Oregon 13 (Smith 2, Cowley 2, Milone, Hall, Kasevich 3, Walsh 2, Cromwick, Grant). OSU 12 (Meckler 2, Boyd, Forrester, Melton 4, Logan, Guerra, Dernedde 2).

RBIs: Oregon 7 (Milone 2, Hall 3, Kasevich, Cromwick). OSU 7 (Meckler 2, Melton 5).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.