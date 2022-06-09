OSU baseball: Pushing through adversity, playing for each other have powered Beavers

There hasn’t been a lot of adversity thrown into the season’s path of the Oregon State baseball team this spring.

But each time, the Beavers have found a way to steer their way around it and continue on as one of the top teams in the country.

OSU avoided its first two-game losing streak until mid-May, when the Beavers lost the last two games of a Pac-12 series at Arizona and then dropped the first two at home against UCLA in the final series of the regular season.

OSU has lost three times since then but always followed it with a win, as the Beavers did with their first nine defeats of the season. Injuries to key players have sent them to the sidelines, but rarely for very long.

Oregon State (47-16) will try to stay on the straight path for one more weekend in order to reach its goal of a trip to Omaha, Nebraska, for the College World Series. The third-seeded Beavers host 14 seed Auburn (40-19) in a best-of-three NCAA super regional beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday at Goss Stadium.

“We’ve come together closer as a family during those times when we’ve lost a couple games here and there,” first baseman Garret Forrester said. “Last year, everyone kind of went and did their own separate thing and this year, completely different. We kind of get closer and lean more on each other in those times.”

The Beavers have held strong to their season-long motto of playing for each other, which they credit as a significant reason for their success.

Beavers coach Mitch Canham recalls a photo of his team’s dugout after a Kyle Dernedde single up the middle in Monday’s regional-clinching win against Vanderbilt.

“You could see Brady Kasper in there clinching his fist and just screaming loud and a handful of the other guys, the excitement,” Canham said. “Whether they’re in the game or not, they care about one another, and I think that’s just the motivating factor right now. Once the finals week is taken care of and the guys are done with that, there’s one thing that they’re here for, and that’s Beaver baseball.”

Canham called Monday’s 7-6 win — which followed an 8-1 loss Sunday to the Commodores in which the Beavers could have finished off the regional — “a big positivity moment.”

OSU battled back from deficits of 2-1 and 3-2 to lead 6-3, only to see Vanderbilt come back and tie the game in the top of the seventh inning. Matthew Gretler put the Beavers back in front in the bottom of the seventh with a solo home run to left-center field. Cooper Hjerpe, the team’s regular Friday night starting pitcher, came on to record the final six outs, striking out five.

Another loss and the season would have been over.

“A belief in one another, and they saw what happens when they’re not in belief in one’s self (on Sunday),” Canham said. “It was night and day, the first game against Vandy and the second game against Vandy.”

Pitcher Ben Ferrer calls his squad “a really close-knit-team” and stressed how important chemistry has been.

He recounted the team’s perfect record after its first nine games of the season and how the adversity that’s been faced has made the group stronger.

“I think we welcome it,” Ferrer said. “We all know we’re not going to play our best every single game. That’s just baseball. So I think we do a really good job dealing with it.”

Canham describes adversity as “opportunities to build strength.” He says his players will remember Monday’s game for the rest of their lives and that it will transform them, knowing that they can come back from anything after realizing how strong they were together.

But, he added, adversity can come in areas of life away from the field as well, whether it’s school, home life, friends or something else. Canham said it’s important as a coach and mentor to be a good listener in addition to providing guidance.

“The way that they’re open to communicating about it and sitting down, they know our office doors are always open and we want to be a big part of these guys’ lives and help them through those things,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of experience as a coaching staff and what we’ve gone through. Sometimes just providing an ear and being present with them goes a long way, that they can process those things and be better for it.”

OSU outfielder Justin Boyd reflected on the win against Vanderbilt and what it took to get a victory, knowing in those few hours on the field that everything he and his teammates had worked for was on the line.

He said the Beavers feel comfortable in those types of situations, and they went out and proved it.

“It shows that we’re really gritty, that when crunch time comes we can get down and do it, and it takes everyone to do it,” Boyd said. “It took everyone on Monday and everyone got their job done in a different way. No matter what it was, if you’re on the bench, hitting or pitching.”

Hjerpe award finalist

Hjerpe is one of five finalists for the Dick Howser Trophy, which is given annually to the nation’s top player, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association announced Thursday.

It’s the second such recognition in as many days for the junior left-hander, who was also named one of three finalists for the Golden Spikes Award on Wednesday. Hjerpe is the lone pitcher represented on either honor.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. You can connect with him on Twitter: @JesseSowaGT.

