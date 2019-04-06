Preston Jones has struggled at the plate throughout his time at Oregon State, and he understands that's why he hasn’t played more.
But the junior outfielder prides himself in always being ready. He’s waited patiently for his opportunities, and another came in the bottom of the 11th inning Saturday evening.
Jones took full advantage, lining a double to right-center field to drive in the winning run as the Beavers completed a 3-2 comeback victory against Utah and swept a doubleheader and three-game Pac-12 baseball series in the wet and cold at Goss Stadium.
“You’ve just got to keep the same mindset that you’re going to start that day and it will carry over to the game,” Jones said. “That’s really what confidence comes from, is the work you put in. If you’re not that confident, you’re not putting that much work in.”
OSU (23-6-1, 9-3) was down 2-0 going to the bottom of the seventh after not much to show against Utah (8-18, 1-11) starter Brett Brocoff.
But the Beavers found a spark, albeit a small one.
Ryan Ober walked and went to second on a wild pitch. Matthew Gretler then drove him in with a single to center. The home team had a chance to keep it going but couldn’t find the ember.
OSU’s Jake Mulholland, who came on in relief in the seventh inning, sent Utah down in order in the eighth to keep it close.
With one out in the bottom half, Adley Rutschman hammered a 1-0 Zac McCleve pitch over the left field fence to tie the game. It was the 11th home run of the season for the junior standout and his third straight game with a homer.
Not pitching to Rutschman, who has 39 walks this spring, was an option.
“I don’t know if they were trying to or not, but I’ve always got to be ready for a pitch,” he said. “If I get a pitch in the zone I’ve got to be able to drive it.
One of the Beavers’ biggest defensive plays of the day came in the ninth after the Utes had a runner on second with one out after a single and sacrifice bunt.
Richardson then flew out to Kyler McMahan in center. McMahan threw the ball to shortstop Beau Philip, who then fired the ball to George Mendazona at third to get Chase Fernlund trying to advance on the fly ball.
Mulholland (2-0), who would eventually get the win, worked around a two-on, one-out jam in the 10th before getting Utah in order in the 11th to get the Beavers back to the plate.
Rutschman led off with a single that OSU coach Pat Bailey was impressed by because it came on a “really, really good change-up.” Tyler Malone flew out before Ober singled to center to bring Jones to the plate.
Rutschman said a win like that means more based on how it was achieved.
“You put so much into it. Every single game is a grind, and being able to have a back-and-forth game, especially a game where you’re down early and you’re down for a few runs,” he said. “To come back, really feels like we persevered there through the last couple innings, which to me is a team developing.”
Scoring chances were limited through the first five innings.
Oregon State had runners at second and third with one out in the third after a Mendoza single and sacrifice bunts by Jake Harvey and McMahan. But a Philip grounder and a Joe Casey popup ended the threat.
Utah loaded the bases in the fifth against Beavers starter Grant Gambrell with the help of a bit batter and a pair of two-out walks. But Gambrell drew a grounded to keep the game scoreless.
The Utes punched through in the sixth as Gambrell continued to struggle with locating pitches.
He walked the first batter, Zack Moeller, who went to second on a sacrifice bunt. Chandler Anderson’s two-out RBI single, grounded up the middle, gave Utah the lead and ended Gambrell’s day.
Christian Chamberlain, in relief, struck out his first batter, Crescent Valley alum Briley Knight, to limit the damage.
However, Chamberlain worked himself into trouble in the seventh with back-to-back one-out walks and was pulled from the game.
Oliver Dunn then singled off Mulholland, sending a ball to center for a 2-0 lead. Mulholland struck out the next two batters.
In the first game, Bryce Fehmel recorded the Beavers’ first complete game of the season and Oregon State pounded out 16 hits in an 11-0 win.
Fehmel (5-0) allowed five hits — all singles — with four strikeouts and no walks. Utah got a runner to second base just twice. It was the senior right-hander’s 31st career win, putting him alone in third place on the school’s all-time list.
“I thought getting ahead early, mixing in offspeed early as well, finishing late when I had to was huge,” Fehmel said. “Locating early and letting the defense work.”
Bailey added: “It’s funny watching him throw because if you watch him do a bullpen, or you watch him do whatever, you’d say, nothing special. That guy is 31-5 now for us. He competes, he locates pitches. He’s a true epitome of what a pitcher should do, and that’s locate pitches, add and subtract and do all the things he does to help himself be successful.”
Fehmel bounced back well from a no-decision at Washington a week earlier in which he allowed four earned runs in four-plus innings.
OSU scored three runs in the first and three more in the third to take control.
Rutschman had three hits, including a home run of the season to lead off the sixth inning, and two RBIs. Philip, Ober and Gretler each had two hits. Gretler had two RBIs.
Knight was 2 for 3 for the Utes.