When you think about the injuries the Oregon State pitching staff has suffered this season, it might be a bit of a surprise that the Beavers enter the postseason No. 2 in Division I in team ERA.
The Beavers are one of two teams with a sub-3.00 ERA, taking a 2.98 mark into Friday’s second game of the Corvallis Regional against Cincinnati at 7 p.m.
The team that leads? That would be Pac-12 champion UCLA at 2.59. Should the Beavers and Bruins advance to the super regionals, they would square off against one another in Los Angeles.
“It’s amazing,” infielder Andy Armstrong said of playing behind a staff that is so dominant. “We’ve got guys who go out there and fill it up and compete. They’re definitely fun to play behind and we have a ton of confidence in those guys.”
Oregon State has always been known for its pitching, but this year’s performance may take the cake when you consider they lost sophomore Kevin Abel, the hero of the College World Series last season, to Tommy John surgery back in March.
Grant Gambrell and Brandon Eisert have both missed a couple starts with Gambrell returning the last two series. Eisert, who took over as the Friday starter when Abel went down, has not pitched since May 3 but is expected to be available out of the bullpen this weekend.
“Coming in I knew that we would have a deep pitching staff and it’s really worn a little bit thin with all the injuries,” Eisert said. “But guys have stepped up.
Eisert said the key has been throwing strikes and doing so using multiple pitches so the batters can’t sit on a certain pitch.
“Really (pitching coach Nate) Yeskie is able to work with us so well, he gets everyone prepared to step in when they need to,” he said. “Everyone’s prepared to do whatever it takes to help the team win and that’s what everyone has been doing.”
It starts with Bryce Fehmel. The senior righty has made 15 starts and is 7-3 with a 3.34 ERA. He’s thrown 94⅓ innings and allowed 71 hits and 35 earned runs.
“He’s the leader of the pitching staff, he’s got all kinds of experience and he just really shows you what it is to be a professional,” Eisert said. “Day in and day out gets his work done.
“He doesn’t ride the roller coaster, he stays even with everything. He has a good outing, he does the same thing. If he has a bad outing, he does the same thing. I think that’s really helpful for the freshmen to see as well that you might not have your stuff one day but it’s not the end of the world. You just keep fighting and I think he’s been a great example of that.”
Gambrell, who has made 12 starts and is 5-2 with a 2.74 ERA, said the staff as whole has a lot of trust in each other.
“Just whoever goes out there we’re happy with and that means a lot coming from older guys and younger guys,” he said. “It’s just being able to feel comfortable out there and having faith in each other.”
They have also been their teammate’s biggest supporters.
“All of us have gone through ups and downs and so I think the biggest thing is making sure everyone feels comfortable,” Gambrell said. “If you are having a bad day or a bad weekend, it’s nice to be able to talk to older guys or younger guys and see what they’re going through and see if we can help them down the road.”
The bullpen has also been solid and has dealt with injuries as well. Mitchell Verburg had made 16 appearances with an impressive 1.40 ERA in 25⅔ innings before being lost for the season in late April.
Jake Mulholland has also been lights out in the bullpen, working 44⅔ innings and posting a 1.81 ERA with eight saves.
What also makes the Beavers tough is the pitchers’ ability to start or relieve.
“It’s good to have pitchers that can do whatever, coming in different situations and feel comfortable,” Eisert said. “I think that’s the main thing. It comes down to really just pitching but when you’re out there and you’re comfortable, you’re going to be at you’re best.”
That's what the Beavers have been so far this season.