OSU baseball: Pitching, homers power Beavers to series sweep of Ducks

On a day when Jake Pfennigs, Braden Boisvert and Brock Townsend were shutting down one of the Pac-12’s best set of bats, Oregon State got more than enough offense on its way to finishing off Oregon.

The result was a 4-0 win for the Beavers at Goss Stadium to sweep the Pac-12 baseball three-game series as well as the five regular-season games between the two rivals.

Pfennigs pitched five scoreless innings in his road back from injury and No. 2 Oregon State got two-run home runs from Matthew Gretler in the fourth and Jacob Melton in the fifth.

It was a dominant pitching effort for the Beavers against the Ducks in the five games, which were played over a 13-day period. Despite scoring seven in Saturday’s 8-7 loss, Oregon totaled just 10 runs in the five contests, including being shut out twice.

“It shows we’re at our strength right now and we’ve just got to keep going,” said Pfennigs, a junior right-hander who had a strained latissimus that caused pain in his back and shoulder and kept him off the field for nearly seven weeks. “Everyone wants the ball, which is a good feeling, we’re all competitive. You know what you’re going to get out of us.”

Oregon finished with four hits and got a batter as far as second base once. OSU also had four hits, three by Melton.

The three-game weekend sweep leaves the Beavers (38-9, 18-6) three games ahead of second-place Stanford and four games better than Arizona and UCLA with two weeks left in the regular season.

After a Tuesday nonconference home game against Portland, OSU travels to Arizona for three games before concluding the regular season with three at home against UCLA.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

After missed opportunities by both teams in the early innings, Oregon State broke through in the fourth after Greg Fuchs walked with one out against Oregon starter Jace Stoffal. Gretler followed by sending a 1-0 pitch over the center-field wall for a home run and a 2-0 lead.

Gretler was batting .171 on the season in 70 at-bats coming into the game. The homer was his third hit in his last nine games, a stretch of 20 at-bats.

After Justin Boyd reached on a fielding error as the leadoff batter in the fifth, Melton sent the first pitch he saw from Ducks reliever Caleb Sloan over the wall in right to put the Beavers up 4-0. In the process, Melton increased his conference-leading RBI total to 61.

Melton had seven hits with two home runs and a double over the final two games of the series, putting an exclamation point on a recent resurgence of power by the junior outfielder.

But Melton said there haven’t been any big changes to point to as a reason why.

“If anything, it was a simplification of what I was doing the past few weeks,” he said. “This weekend’s been big, and it was a lot better than I’ve kind of showed the last month or so.”

Pfennigs, in his fourth appearance back from injury, went five innings Sunday. He allowed two hits with one walk and six strikeouts on 69 pitches, his longest stint since his return. Pfennigs lowered his season earned-run average to 0.48, having given up one earned run in 18⅔ innings this season.

“I feel good all around. Just been sticking to the routine,” Pfennigs said. “I know I’ve got to build up and get stronger. I feel better every week, so it’s good. Just getting back out there and getting reps, physically, mentally.”

Coming on in relief of Pfennigs to face the top of the Oregon lineup, Boisvert erased a leadoff single with a double-play grounder then struck out Brennan Milone looking to help the Beavers put up another zero.

Boisvert, a junior righty, pitched two shutout innings. He allowed one hit and struck out one. Townsend, a junior righty and graduate of Eugene’s Churchill High School, finished the game with two innings of his own, giving up one hit with three strikeouts.

Beavers coach Mitch Canham said his pitchers are competing, whether they’re inserted in a big situation or not. They’ve played roles in helping the Beavers win 17 of their last 19 games.

Canham pointed to Mitchell Verburg’s two-out stint in the eighth inning and the senior right-hander not wanting to come out of the game after giving up a hit and a walk.

“He wanted it. He didn’t want to come out of the game and he wasn’t worried about the rain or anything. He didn’t make any excuses,” Canham said. “And that says a lot about the character of these guys. It spreads from one to the next. We’re fortunate that we have real tough men like this and very pleased with how they’re working together.”

Beavers 8, Ducks 7

Melton had four hits with a home run and double and five RBIs Saturday night as Oregon State clinched the three-game series.

Melton’s three-run homer in the fourth inning broke a 3-3 tie and put the Beavers ahead for good. But Oregon closed within a run twice, with two runs in the fifth and two in the ninth.

Wade Meckler had two hits and two RBIs and Kyle Dernedde two hits for the Beavers, whose bullpen allowed four earned runs in six innings after starter Jacob Kmatz gave up five hits and three earned runs in three innings.

Anthony Hall and Milone had home runs for the Ducks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0