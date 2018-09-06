Pat Casey is going out on top.
Just over two months after winning his third national title, Oregon State announced via Twitter that Casey will retire as Oregon State’s baseball coach on Thursday afternoon.
Pat Bailey, who served as an assistant coach and associate head coach for 11 seasons at Oregon State, will be the interim head coach. The school says a national search will begin at the conclusion of the 2019 season.
Casey just wrapped up his 24th season at Oregon State. He guided the Beavers to six College World Series appearances (2005-07, 2013, 2017-18), winning national titles in 2006-07 and this past season.
The Beavers rallied from an opening loss to North Carolina this past CWS, winning four straight to make the best-of-three title series.
After falling to Arkansas in the first game, the Beavers won the last two, the last giving Casey his 900th career win with the Beavers.
Casey finished his OSU career with a 900-458-6 overall record and 1,071-572-7 overall with his seven seasons at George Fox.
“I would first like to thank all the players who have given me the opportunity and honor to coach them over the last 31 years,” Casey said in a release. “Your dedicated commitment has truly made the journey what it is and made what we do more than special; I will be forever grateful. You have left me with memories I will never forget. You are true warriors.
“Thank you to our coaching staff at Oregon State — your work ethic and loyalty are second-to-none; each and every one is the absolute best. We’ve had so many great times on and off the field which will never be forgotten. And to all the coaches and support staff members I’ve gotten to work with over so many years, I thank you all. Additionally, thank you to the members of the administration at Oregon State for your support throughout the years.
“To my wife, Susan, and my family, thank you for being there every step of the way.
“I don’t have enough space or time to thank all the individuals who I’ve had the pleasure of working with throughout the years. You know who you are and I want to thank each and every one of you.
“I also want to thank Beaver Nation for being the best baseball fans in America. We all truly appreciate your support.
“I have always expected that I be at the same level at which we ask our players day in and day out, and right now, I’m not sure I can’t do that, but I’m also not certain I can. Therefore, I believe it is the right time to step down as head coach of the Oregon State baseball program.
“I would like to thank Ed Ray and Scott Barnes for giving me the opportunity to remain with Oregon State and the athletic department.”
“I’ve truly been blessed.”
Casey will remain at Oregon State as a Senior Associate Athletics Director/Special Assistant to Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes.
This story will be updated as details become available.