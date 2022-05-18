OSU baseball notebook: Hjerpe putting up big numbers, strikeouts in bunches

It should have come as no surprise to see Cooper Hjerpe named one of 25 semifinalists for a college baseball pitcher of the year award earlier this week.

The Oregon State sophomore left-hander is coming off his poorest outing statistically of the season in last Friday’s 12-9 win at Arizona. But his numbers this spring put him among the best in the Pac-12 and the country.

The second-ranked Beavers’ regular series-opening starter, Hjerpe (9-1, 2.42 earned run average) leads the conference in wins, strikeouts (125) and strikeouts per nine innings (14.42) and is second in ERA and innings pitched (78). He’s first in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings and third in strikeouts.

Hjerpe is OSU’s projected starter Thursday night as the Beavers (40-11, 19-8) open their final regular-season series with No. 23 UCLA (33-19, 17-10), matching up with righty Max Rajcic (7-4, 3.21) at Goss Stadium. Oregon State’s magic number is three — a combination of wins versus UCLA or No. 4 Stanford losses at home against USC (25-25, 8-19) this weekend — to win the Pac-12 regular-season title outright.

At Arizona, Hjerpe recorded the pitching victory despite allowing eight hits, five runs (four earned) and two walks with five strikeouts in 4⅓ innings, his shortest stint of the season.

But that followed six starts where Hjerpe was at the top of his game. In those six starts, he was 4-2 with a total of eight earned runs allowed over 40 innings with 69 strikeouts against five walks. At Goss this season, Hjerpe is 4-0 with a 1.83 ERA in six games.

Hjerpe and Stanford’s Alex Williams (7-1, 1.75) were the only Pac-12 players that were semifinalists for the College Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher award.

Often finishing off games that Hjerpe has started is closer Ryan Brown, who has pitched himself into postseason award consideration.

The sophomore righty is 4-0 with a 3.81 ERA. In late March, through 10 appearances, Brown was 2-0 with a 6.57 ERA. In 13 times to the mound since then, he’s 2-0 with nine saves, having allowed seven hits and two earned runs over 13⅔ innings.

Brown is tied for the Pac-12 lead in saves.

Hjerpe and Brown have helped the Beavers lead the Pac-12 in ERA (3.48), opposing batting average (.215), strikeouts (611), saves (19), hit batters (83) and fewest hits allowed (427). Behind them is a defense that leads the country in fielding percentage at .989.

Holding onto first

OSU outfielder Jacob Melton goes into the final regular-season series on top of the Pac-12 in batting average at .372 and trying to hold off Arizona’s Daniel Susac (.368) for the conference batting title. Susac, an All-American catcher in 2021, is the brother of former Oregon State pitcher Andrew Susac.

Melton, a junior in his third season at OSU after one year at Linn-Benton Community College, has the statistics to be a frontrunner for the Pac-12’s player of the year.

In addition to batting average, he’s first in the conference in RBIs (66) and slugging percentage (.704), second in runs (55), tied for second in stolen bases (19), third in doubles (20) and fifth in home runs (13). He’s tied for 10th in the country in RBIs.

He’s fifth on Oregon State’s single-season RBI list and 17 short of Adley Rutschman’s school record of 83 set in 2018.

Melton is getting plenty of help at the plate, as the Beavers are averaging 7.6 runs per game and second in the Pac-12 in doubles (112), triples (19) and RBIs (352) and third in batting average (.295).

While the pitching took a back step in the series loss at Arizona, allowing 22 earned runs in the three games, the offense kept chugging.

OSU scored 19 runs in the series, and 15 of the 28 hits against the Wildcats went for extra bases, a series high for the Beavers this season.

Wade Meckler is first in the conference in runs (62), fourth in hits (77), tied for fourth in doubles (19) and fifth in on-base percentage (.456). Travis Bazzana is tied for third in triples (four).

Garret Forrester is first in walks (49) and second in on-base percentage (.474). Justin Boyd is first in stolen bases (22) and on-base percentage (.481) and third in walks (44).

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

