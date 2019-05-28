Brandon Eisert was settling into his role as Oregon State’s Friday night starter, but after experiencing some tenderness in his elbow a few weeks back, the junior lefty took some time off.
Eisert hasn’t pitched since a 1-0 loss to Oklahoma State on May 3, a game that saw him scatter nine hits in eight innings.
But he said Tuesday he has been pain free and is expecting to see some action this weekend when the Beavers host the Corvallis Regional.
OSU opens against Cincinnati at 7 p.m. Friday night. Michigan and Creighton play at 1 p.m. to open the double-elimination tournament. The winner advances to the super regionals.
Eisert threw a short bullpen on Monday and should be available to come out of the bullpen this weekend, interim coach Pat Bailey said.
“It’s going to be another weapon we can use,” he said of having Eisert available in relief. “That’s what he did his first two years here so I’m really excited to have Brandon back because he an absolute shutdown guy coming out of the pen.”
Eisert said he experienced elbow inflammation and that an MRI was clean.
He doesn’t care what his role is as long as he can contribute after missing the last three series.
“I’ve kind of been able to do it all here in my career, experienced different things, different situations and just being ready for the moment whenever my name is called," he said. "I will try and be ready for that.”
Sluggish offense
For the most part, Oregon State has struggled at the plate for the past couple weeks.
The Beavers are coming off a series against USC where they were shut out twice. In the last seven games, OSU has scored just 21 total runs.
Many of the struggles have come with runners on base and in scoring position. Three times Saturday the Beavers had a runner at third with less than two outs and failed to score.
“I think part of it is we’re not very aggressive,” Bailey said. “We’re getting a lot of breaking balls with less than two strikes that are elevated and we need to swing at them. I showed the guys some video, we literally took some breaking balls that were belt high down the middle of the plate with a 1-1 count this last week with runners in scoring position that we should be swinging at.”
Alex McGarry said the Beavers have to remain confident.
“We just didn’t have the clutch knocks this weekend and that’s OK because we know they are coming and we have the bats to get those hits,” he said. “Just stay with it, don’t get too frustrated and keep moving forward."
Added Andy Armstrong: "We’ve just got to go up there and play our game and can’t think too much about it. When you start thinking that’s when you get in trouble. So at this point we’ve just got to go out there and compete as best we can."
McGarry said facing some new teams might just be what the Beavers need.
“It’s not the (Pac-12) where everybody knows everybody. It definitely feel like a fresh start,” he said. “… I think it sets out hitters up well and anything can happen moving forward.”
Unknown future
All season, Bailey has coached the Beavers not knowing what, if any, role he will have next season. Bailey took over as the interim coach back in September when Pat Casey stepped away.
Athletic director Scott Barnes said at the time and reiterated a few weeks back that the school would conduct a national search when the season ended.
That unknown hasn’t changed the way Bailey has approached each day. He talked Tuesday about how he nearly died when he battled spinal meningitis when he was 26.
Bailey said he was one of 17 people that contracted the disease and 12 of them died. He spent two weeks in the hospital and three days in critical care.
His wife was told he had a 10 percent chance of living.
“Since that day I’ve made a commitment that I was going to live each day one day at a time and make the most out of it so that’s what I’ve done,” he said.
Goss advantage
Goss Stadium may hold right around 4,000 fans during the regular season, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a bit intimidating to opposing teams.
“This is an electric environment,” Bailey said. “The way the stadium is built it doesn’t feel like there’s 4,000 fans here, it feels like there’s about 15,000 fans here. It’s almost like surround sound. And our fans love us, so any time we have an opportunity to play at home it’s a great experience for our guys.”
The Beavers hope that home-field advantage comes into play this weekend.
“The atmosphere is always great here at Goss,” pitcher Grant Gambrell said. “It’s always nice to have a couple more games here and hopefully we can move forward.”