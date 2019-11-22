Kevin Abel was the star of the 2018 College World Series for the Oregon State baseball team.
As a freshman, Abel won four games on the mound for the Beavers, including a dominant two-hit shutout of Arkansas in the deciding game of the CWS championship series that clinched OSU's third title.
Abel was 2-0 in three starts last season with a 3.86 ERA. He struck out 25 in 16⅔ innings as he battled a back injury early.
Having not pitched since March 1, Abel announced in April that he was going to undergo Tommy John surgery.
The talented righty's rehab is moving along well, first-year coach Mitch Canham said on Thursday morning.
“He’s doing a really good job right now of taking care of his body,” Canham said. “Physically he is in a great spot right now where you should be and then some. Mentally he's in a great place.”
Canhan said Abel is helping coach and learn the tech side of things while being an “energy giver” for the team.
“As (assistant coach Pat Bailey) would say he’s Tigger, not Eeyore,” Canham said.
While all rehabs are different, it typically takes between 12-16 months to recover from Tommy John Surgery.
Canham said there is no timetable for his return to the mound.
“My main concern with him is making sure that he is mentally and physically in a good place,” he said. “And I never want to push anyone on saying hey let’s get him here so maybe he can help out at this time. I just want him to get healthy and we’re going to let that process take care of itself as opposed to trying to set timelines.”
“He’s got time left and we are not going to rush that process,” Canham said.