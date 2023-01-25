OSU baseball: New team, same goal (get to Omaha) for Beavers

Garret Forrester has a picture in his locker of Auburn celebrating a trip to the College World Series with a dogpile at Oregon State’s Goss Stadium.

It’s a regular reminder of the stinging disappointment Forrester and the Beavers’ baseball team felt last June falling one win shy of a trip to Omaha, Nebraska, after a season that included a No. 1 national ranking and hosting two rounds of the NCAA postseason.

“It’s definitely a sour taste that we want to get rid of and have the sweet taste of victory in Omaha this year,” Forrester, a junior infielder, said Wednesday in a press conference on the OSU campus 23 days ahead of the Beavers’ Feb. 17 season opener against New Mexico in Surprise, Arizona.

If the Beavers are to make that trip for the first since 2018, they’ll do it without 12 key contributors from last spring who were either drafted, entered the transfer portal or otherwise left the program.

Coach Mitch Canham, the OSU alum entering his fourth season leading the program, said there’s been solid position battles in the fall and winter, with returners who didn’t play much last year putting their best foot forward along with transfers and freshmen.

“Everyone wants to be the No. 1 guy at their spot here and in the country,” Canham said. “So it’s made for really competitive practices, some heartfelt conversations letting people know where they stand and watching how they respond to it.”

Oregon State, ranked 18th in the country in Baseball America’s preseason poll, returns a number of players who had significant roles, including first baseman Forrester, fellow infielders Travis Bazzana and Jabin Trosky and catcher/infielders Tanner Smith and TJ Wheeler. On the mound, the Beavers return Ryan Brown, Ben Ferrer, Jaren Hunter, Jacob Kmatz, AJ Lattery and Brock Townsend, among others.

Eight players off last year’s roster were drafted and signed professional contracts. Bazzana, Forrester and utility man Kyle Dernedde are the only returners off OSU’s season-ending starting lineup.

Canham said he expects Hunter and Ian Lawson to make “big jumps” this season, while returner Victor Quinn and transfer Trent Sellers could also make immediate impacts on the mound.

Larson and Townsend are two of a large number of pitchers who fill up the strike zone and let the defense work behind them. Ferrer, primarily a setup guy last year, is willing to accept any role he’s given, the coach said.

Oregon State’s incoming freshmen, highlighted by outfielder Gavin Turley, were ranked 16th by Baseball America as a recruiting class. The class also includes Santiam Christian graduate Ely Kennel.

Even with so many new faces, Bazzana says nothing changes as far as the end goal.

“I think the expectations are the same. I think what makes this program special is everyone in the clubhouse and the family thinks Omaha is the place every year, and we believe that,” he said. “I think the expectation is Omaha.”

In the Major League Baseball Draft, the Beavers lost four pitchers, notably first-rounder and ace Cooper Hjerpe, who combined for 51 total appearances and 164 innings.

With so many young arms, it’s been a new approach for pitching coach Rich Dorman.

“There’s a progression to what you want to see,” Canham said. “Number one, you want them to be able to go out there and be comfortable in their own spikes, and have some commitment, conviction in what they’re doing on the mound. So until you have the mentality it’s hard to build the rest around it.”

Canham said veteran pitchers have done a good job acclimating the newcomers in the offseason.

The pitching staff is led by players such as Brown, Ferrer and Kmatz “who know the system and want to be successful,” Canham said, adding that he’s more excited than concerned about filling mound roles.

Opportunities are there for the taking. Hjerpe and Pfennigs are examples of past players who took advantage of chances and made their way to the starting rotation.

“We talked about this. It’s not about being nice guys. Nice guys never finish where they want to be, on the podium,” Canham said. “We’ve got to be truth-tellers with one another, no different than any other year.”

Bazzana, a freshman All-American and all-Pac-12 first-team selection last year, took a few weeks after the conclusion of the 2022 season to think about what he could do to help the team get better and be a regular participant in Omaha.

He says the energy around this year’s team isn’t the same as that group, but that isn’t a bad thing.

“This year there’s a lot of young faces, a lot of talent, and guys are just ready to go out there and make their mark on the program and go win,” Bazzana said. “It’s different but it’s fun.”