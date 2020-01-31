OSU baseball: Mulholland wasn't ready to leave the program

Mulholland is expected to be in the starting rotation, at least to open the season.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I'm just going to go out and compete, whatever my role is going to be,” he said. “Right now it will be starting but I just want to go out and just give it my all every time.”

No matter what role he ends up filling, Mulholland couldn’t be more excited to get the season started.

“I want to leave on a good note and try to leave the program better than I came into it,” Mulholland said. “I want to motivate guys under me, want to compete, want to perform, do all that stuff. But at the end of the day I'm just here to try to be as good of a person and teammate that I can be.”

Mulholland has been a key part of three rather successful teams as the Beavers compiled a 147-38-2 record and two trips to the College World Series.

As a freshman in 2017, Mulholland was 7-1 in 28 appearances and had six saves with a 1.28 ERA.

He was 2-2 as a sophomore in 2018 with 16 saves and a 2.20 ERA; and was 3-3 with eight saves and a 1.93 ERA last season.

He has tossed 144 innings over his career, allowing 104 hits, 33 runs – 28 earned – while striking out 127 and walking 34.