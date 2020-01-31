OSU baseball: Mulholland wasn't ready to leave the program

Jake Mulholland was one of the best relief pitchers in college baseball the past couple seasons and played a big role in Oregon State’s run to the national title in 2018.
There was a strong likelihood that Mulholland would be drafted at some point in the 2019 MLB draft.
But Mulholland, who has a career ERA of 1.75 and 30 saves, was torn.
Should he begin his professional career, or did he want to come back and pitch one more season for the Beavers?
To help with his decision, Mulholland contacted former OSU pitcher Matt Boyd to get his input. Boyd faced a similar decision in 2012.
“He said if you're not 100% bought in, you've got stuff left in the tank here so you know use it up,” Mulholland said. “… He kind of felt like after his junior year he kind of had something left in him that he didn't want to give up right away and that's kind of where I was at. I just wasn't really ready to be done with this place. I love it too much.”
One MLB team was interested in selecting Mulholland, but when push came to shove, Mulholland was honest and told the organization not to draft him.
His decision had been made.
Like Boyd, Mulholland is a lefty who was predominantly a reliever. In 2013, Boyd moved into the starting rotation and held down the Friday night spot as the Beavers won the Pac-12 title and reached the College World Series.
Mulholland is expected to be in the starting rotation, at least to open the season.
“I'm just going to go out and compete, whatever my role is going to be,” he said. “Right now it will be starting but I just want to go out and just give it my all every time.”
No matter what role he ends up filling, Mulholland couldn’t be more excited to get the season started.
“I want to leave on a good note and try to leave the program better than I came into it,” Mulholland said. “I want to motivate guys under me, want to compete, want to perform, do all that stuff. But at the end of the day I'm just here to try to be as good of a person and teammate that I can be.”
Mulholland has been a key part of three rather successful teams as the Beavers compiled a 147-38-2 record and two trips to the College World Series.
As a freshman in 2017, Mulholland was 7-1 in 28 appearances and had six saves with a 1.28 ERA.
He was 2-2 as a sophomore in 2018 with 16 saves and a 2.20 ERA; and was 3-3 with eight saves and a 1.93 ERA last season.
He has tossed 144 innings over his career, allowing 104 hits, 33 runs – 28 earned – while striking out 127 and walking 34.
With a plethora of turnover from those teams and Mitch Canham stepping in as the new head coach, Mulholland has tried to take on more of a leadership role.
“I want to have the younger guys be able to come up to me and talk to me,” he said. “I want to try to help them out because I've been there. For freshmen there's a lot of nerves, anxiety, people don't know what their role is going to be.
“So just trying to let them know that hey, as long as they’re out competing and giving it their all and working their best, they're not going to have any regrets and they're going to have the best chance for success.”
Team success will also depend on how Mulholland and the pitching staff performs. Mulholland is confident whoever takes the mound will deliver.
“I've been really impressed just by the competitiveness,” he said. “All our guys. Freshmen are coming in right away throwing strikes and getting after guys. I think we're very motivated. I think we're going to not skip a beat this year. I think the pitching staff is going to be great, All the way from starters to our bullpen. I think that we are definitely motivated and ready to go.”