Oregon State’s Adley Rutschman was named Baseball America’s national player of the year on Monday, and joined teammate Brandon Eisert as one of the publication’s All-Americans.
Rutschman is the first Oregon State player to earn the Baseball America player of the year honor and the first from the Pac-12 since UCLA’s Trevor Bauer in 2011. He is also just the fourth catcher all-time to be recognized, joining Florida’s Mike Zunino (2012), Florida State’s Buster Posey (2008) and Georgia Tech’s Jason Varitek (1994).
Rutschman, who was named a first-team All-American by the publication, is also a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, Dick Howser Trophy and Buster Posey Award.
He was selected as Collegiate Baseball’s national player of the year (and All-American) and was the Pac-12 Conference’s player of the year and co-defensive player of the year less than two weeks ago.
Rutschman, the first overall pick by the Baltimore Orioles in the Major League Baseball draft last week, batted .411 to lead the Pac-12. He also leads the nation with 76 walks — an Oregon State single-season record — and hit 17 home runs with 58 RBIs.
Eisert was named to the third team after going 8-2 with a 2.03 ERA, good for second in the Pac-12. The lefty struck out 74 in 62 innings and held opponents to a .255 batting average.
Eisert, who received all-Pac-12 honorable mention, was also taken in last week’s MLB Draft, going in the 18th round to the Toronto Blue Jays.