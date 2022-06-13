OSU baseball: Mistakes on mound, missed opportunities at plate add up in season-ending loss

The box score for Monday’s Corvallis Super Regional finale shows that Oregon State allowed just three hits and two walks in the 4-3 loss to Auburn.

But the first four in those two categories — two hits and two walks — led directly to runs for the Tigers, two in the third inning and two more in the sixth.

“Auburn capitalized on just a couple mistakes. I thought we still minimized a lot of free bases,” Beavers coach Mitch Canham said afterward. “A walk and then a homer. So timely hitting. A hit batter and then a double. Then we make an error … just a couple small things.”

Third-seeded OSU (48-18) had an 8-3 hitting advantage but left nine on base compared to five for 14th-seeded Auburn (42-20).

Jaren Hunter’s two-out walk to Cole Foster in the third was immediately followed by Sonny DiChiara’s two-run home run to left-center for a 2-0 lead. The same results involving the same two players in the first inning of Saturday’s best-of-three series opener produced the same outcome.

In the sixth inning Monday, a Bobby Peirce double came after a Sebby Reid walk of DiChiara. A Brooks Carlson grounder in the next at-bat produced a run. Brody Moore then bunted up the first base line on a squeeze play, and another run crossed to make it 4-1.

Hunter, a sophomore right-hander who got the start, allowed one hit, two earned runs and a walk with one strikeout in five innings.

“The coaches, to have trust in me and the belief that I could go out there and give us a chance to win,” Hunter said of the opportunity. “It meant a lot, and I just wanted to give it my all for everyone else, give us a chance to be in that game and not let the season come to an end. I owe it to all those guys to just do everything I can to help us. It’s tough, the ending. But we fought and I think it just shows the type of team we are, the type of guys we are.”

Added Canham: “Overall Jaren Hunter threw the heck out of the ball. He was sinking it down in the zone, and you’re looking off on the side and you’re like, ‘that ball is really dropping off.’ I thought he was doing a great job with his change-up as well. Even the slider, just a great mix.”

Reid, a senior righty, went two innings, giving up one hit, two earned runs and a walk. Ryan Brown finished the game out for the Beavers. The redshirt freshman righty pitched the final two frames, with just one hit given up against four strikeouts.

“Brown came in and looked electric there at the end. That was fun to watch. He was getting everyone fired up,” Canham said of Brown, the Beavers’ closer, who struck out a pair in each of the last two innings. “That was one of those things. You visualize it, end-of-the-game walk-off happening right there. I thought the arms did a great job.”

In the other dugout, Auburn’s three pitchers got the outs in crucial situations that cut short Oregon State rallies.

The Beavers had two on in the first with one out before Mason Barnett struck out Jacob Melton looking and drew a Travis Bazzana grounder.

Justin Boyd tripled in the third, and the hit was followed later in the at-bat by a Garret Forrester walk and a Melton single. But OSU scored just once there.

The Beavers put two on with one out in the fifth. But Carson Skipper came in and struck out Melton and Bazzana to quiet the capacity home crowd.

In the seventh, the Beavers had runners at first and second when Blake Burkhalter entered the game. The Tigers’ closer would strike out Bazzana looking and Jake Dukart swinging to end the threat.

That would be Oregon State’s last best chance. Burkhalter sent the Beavers down in order in the eighth and ninth. Facing the top of the order in the ninth, he struck out Boyd, got a sliding catch from left fielder Bryson Ware on Wade Meckler’s sinking liner and then struck out Forrester swinging to send the Tigers to Omaha.

“He put the ball where he wanted to, made good pitches and just did his job. That’s what his role is for Auburn. He just did his job, stepped up in the moment. Tip your hat to him. He competed and got eight outs to get the game,” Boyd said of Burkhalter. “We left a lot of runners on today, didn’t take advantage of runners to win the game. A lot of opportunities, but it doesn’t come down to just that.”

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

