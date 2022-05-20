OSU baseball: Mistakes add up in Beavers' loss to Bruins

Jacob Melton hit a three-run home run in the first inning to give Oregon State the early lead against UCLA on Friday night in the second game of their Pac-12 Conference series at Goss Stadium.

But the second-ranked Beavers weren’t able to hold on to that lead as No. 23 UCLA rallied for a series-clinching 7-4 victory.

The Bruins, who scored a run on a wild pitch in the top of the first, regained the lead in the second inning on a three-run home run by Carson Yates.

Oregon State drew even on a solo shot by Justin Boyd that went well past the left-field fence in the third inning. Boyd had three hits in the game, leading an Oregon State offense which had little problem putting runners on base all night, tallying 10 hits and drawing eight walks. Travis Bazzana, Garret Forrester and Wade Meckler each had two hits.

But the Beavers were unable to translate those baserunners into any additional runs and left runners on base in every inning after Boyd’s blast.

UCLA (35-19, 19-10) took the lead with a run in the sixth, once again taking advantage of a wild pitch. The Bruins then pushed two insurance runs across in the ninth.

The end result was a fourth consecutive loss for Oregon State (35-19, 19-10 Pac-12).

“I thought the energy level, the intent, the way guys walked up to the box, everything, they were very well prepared. They had each other’s backs, the enthusiasm was there,” said Oregon State coach Mitch Canham.

He wondered if some of the mistakes the team made Friday night might have been the result of players trying too hard to make a big play.

“We made a couple mistakes that were elementary things, not very typical of us, as well. Getting out on the bases a few times and just securing the baseball. They gave us what, eight walks. We didn’t give them a ton of walks, but also a handful of balls in the dirt, guys advancing, putting them in scoring position,” Canham said.

The closing game of the series at noon on Saturday now takes on added significance. Stanford (36-14, 20-9) has taken over the top spot in the Pac-12 standings and the Beavers and Bruins are tied for second. Beyond the bragging rights, the conference standings will also determine the seeding at the Pac-12 Conference tournament, which will be held May 25-29 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Boyd said the players won’t let the struggles of the past week impact their outlook.

“Every day is just opening day so every day is a new day for us. Not letting the past games affect us too much and trying to go out and give our best effort and compete each and every day,” Boyd said.

Saturday’s game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

UCLA 7, OREGON ST. 4

UCLA 130 001 002 — 7 11 0

OREGON ST. 301 000 000 — 4 10 1

Flanagan, Harrison (5), Jewett (8), Tredwell (8), Kmatz, Townsend (5), Verburg (8), Brown (9). WP: Harrison (2-3). LP: Townsend (2-1). S: Tredwell (5). 2B: Palmer (UCLA), Karros (UCLA), Forrester (OSU), Meckler (OSU). HR: Yates (UCLA), Melton (OSU), Boyd (OSU).

Hits: UCLA 11 (Schrier, Palmer 2, Curialle 3, Gourson, Karros, Oyama 2, Yates). OSU 10 (Bazzana 2, Forrester 2, Meckler 2, Melton, Boyd 3).

RBIs: UCLA 6 (Palmer, Gourson, Karros, Yates 3). OSU 4 (Melton 3, Boyd).

