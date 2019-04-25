One of the first things Oregon State interim baseball coach Pat Bailey talked to his team about Thursday was how critical midweek games are in the overall picture of postseason seeding.
The Beavers have gone just 2-5 in their seven midweek games this season, including losing twice at Reno this past Monday and Tuesday. Both setbacks came in extra innings.
“We played good, just not good enough to win games and we had some really critical mistakes and in some important situations. (Tuesday’s) game was very disappointing," Bailey said. “That’s a game we should have won.”
Bailey said in Tuesday’s game, the Beavers had a runner at third base three times with one out and didn’t score. That, along with some base-running mistakes, proved costly.
“We just didn’t play clean baseball,” Bailey said. “There’s nobody to blame but ourselves for that.”
On Monday, the Beavers struck out 20 times in the 12-inning setback.
“Broke a school record in the process which was just really a lot of fun” Bailey joked.
Redshirt sophomore Joe Casey, who had a two-run homer in the top of the ninth to put the Beavers up 6-4 in Tuesday’s game, said there is, understandably, a little difference compared to conference action.
“We come with the same intensity, the same attitude, it’s just coming off a weekend sometimes you get a slow start, or we started off hot the two games (at Reno) and then we kind of cooled down,” he said, adding the Beavers need to be able to stay with it in those games.
Ryan Ober said he didn’t think the Beavers had the best approach at Reno.
“You can pick out things here and there that happened but we just weren’t really ready to play our baseball,” he said. “That happens sometimes. Baseball is a different sport. You’re not just going to show up and win every game. You’ve got to execute every single play, every inning, every pitch, you’ve got to be focused,. It’s a tough game and things like that happen sometimes. So we’re not too worried about it."
The Beavers have a chance to bounce back this weekend when they entertain Washington State for a three-game Pac-12 series.
Oregon State (28-10-1 overall) is in second place in the conference with a 14-4 record while the Cougars are in last at 1-13-1 and 8-28-1 overall.
“We try not to think about who we’re playing too often,” Ober said. “Just play the game rather than play the opponent. Really it doesn’t matter who we’re playing or who we’re rolling out against, we’re confident in ourselves and think we can get the win every time.”
Bailey cautioned that the Beavers can’t overlook the Cougars.
“This conference, if you don’t show up to play you’re going to get beat,” he said. “Washington State has a great coaching staff, I know those guy really well, I’m friends with all of them. They do a great job preparing their guys.
“I know they’re in the bottom of the cellar right now, but they’ve lost a lot of one-run games in the Pac-12 so they’re capable of beating anybody.”
The Beavers hope to have Tyler Malone back in the lineup after he missed the second game of last Saturday’s doubleheader with Arizona and the two games at Reno with a rib injury.
Beau Philip, who has not played since injuring his hamstring April 9 against Oregon in a midweek game, could be back this week, though Bailey had not talked to the trainer Thursday. If not, Bailey expects him back for the Civil War next weekend.
Also Thursday, Bailey addressed the failure of a proposal that would have allowed teams to pay a third assistant coach. Right now, teams have a head coach and two paid assistants along with a volunteer coach.
Bailey said he wasn’t surprised the proposal, which included the same stipulation for softball, failed.
Oregon State was one of two Pac-12 schools to vote no on the proposal.
Even if it had passed, the player to coach ratio would have remained the same, a concern for Bailey among others. As it stands now it's about 12-1.
“I might be wrong, but I think baseball is the worst sport at the NCAA level for teacher to pupil ratio,” Bailey said. “That does need to be cleaned up.”
Bailey’s preference would be to add a paid third assistant and keep the volunteer position, something that athletic director Scott Barnes said Monday he would have been in favor of had it been presented that way.
Still, it was a tough blow for the volunteers.
“That part I feel bad about for the guys who are volunteers that work their tails off and don’t make a lot of money,” Bailey said. “But I think (that's) the best-case scenario for us, and I am hopeful that proposal comes forward and we vote on it for next year.”
Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that will happen as Kendall Rogers of D1baseball.com said Thursday that according to the NCAA it will not be able to go up for a vote again until the Spring 2022.