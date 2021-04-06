OSU baseball: Melton earns Pac-12 honor

Oregon State sophomore infielder/outfielder Jacob Melton was named the Pac-12’s baseball player of the week on Tuesday.

Melton’s honor is his third of the week; he was named one of Collegiate Baseball’s national players of the week on Monday and Perfect Game’s player of the week on Tuesday.

It comes on the heels of an 11-for-18 week for the Medford native. He hit four home runs in five games last week, including three against Utah on Friday. He’s the first Beaver to hit three in the same game since Andy Jarvis versus Washington State in 2001.

Melton had eight RBIs during the week, including seven in Friday’s win. He also totaled five runs and one walk with one double and one triple.

Melton is the second OSU position player to earn Pac-12 recognition, joining Ryan Ober on Feb. 24. Kevin Abel has also been named the Pac-12 pitcher of the week twice.

