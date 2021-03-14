OSU baseball: Meckler's blast helps Beavers win series finale with Ducks

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“I’ve been hitting balls harder than I ever have in my life this year, I’ve gotten a lot stronger,” Meckler said. “A lot more juice opposite field, too. I’ve been hitting a lot of balls to the warning track. … I’m not trying to hit home runs, it’s not really my game long-term but if it happens I’m not going to be complaining about it.”

The Beavers would certainly take more home runs from Meckler and Sunday’s was a big boost after being held scoreless for 22 innings.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Troy Claunch opened the fifth with a first-pitch single and Garret Forrester followed with a single up the middle on the first pitch he saw. Joe Casey nearly beat out a sacrifice bunt that advanced the runners before Matthew Gretler grounded out to deep short, driving in Claunch for the Beavers’ first run. Meckler then went to the opposite field for a 3-0 lead.

“Obviously that was a big inning and got the energy going,” coach Mitch Canham said. “And of course if you get the lead with the arms that we have and the defense we have, you anticipate a strong outcome.”

The Oregon State rally came just after Pfennigs worked out a jam in the top half of the frame.