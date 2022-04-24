OSU baseball: Meckler, Ferrer power Beavers to series sweep of Huskies

Wade Meckler says he never feels as though he’s due when his day isn’t going well at the plate.

But you couldn’t fault the Oregon State junior outfielder if he believed something good was coming his way Sunday after a 0-for-3 start against Washington. Meckler, after all, had five multi-hit games in the previous six contests, helping the second-ranked Beavers continue a recent hot streak.

Due or not, Meckler came through once again in the clutch with a two-run double to left field in the seventh inning to break a tie game in second-ranked OSU’s 7-1 win to sweep the Pac-12 series at Goss Stadium.

“I feel good at the plate. In high-pressure spots, I don’t feel like I’m affected. I feel like the same person I always am,” he said, noting that he believes opposing pitchers don’t deal with the stress as well as he does. “I really think I have an advantage in high-leverage situations like that because I’m not nervous and sometimes they are.”

Meckler, now batting .370 on the season, was 6 for 10 with a home run, three doubles and five runs scored in the first two games of the series.

The Beavers (31-8, 13-5) didn’t score again in the seventh after Meckler’s one-out double, but they tacked on four insurance runs in the eighth as Washington (16-21, 6-15) pitchers struggled to find the strike zone.

After a short outing for OSU starting pitcher Jake Pfennigs, who continues to rehab from an undisclosed injury, junior Ben Ferrer and freshman Ryan Brown combined for 7 1/3 shutout innings.

Ferrer entered in the second and went 5 1/3 innings, allowing just one hit and no walks with five strikeouts. He got the win in his first decision of the season. Brown pitched the final two innings to get his fifth save of the year.

Ferrer, who is in third on the team in innings at 35.1 in 13 appearances, said some of the keys to his success this season are throwing strikes and competing on every pitch.

A first-year transfer from USC Upstate, he says it doesn’t matter to him whether he’s starting or coming out of the bullpen.

“I just get ready, and every time I get to pitch I try to make the most of it,” he said.

Beavers coach Mitch Canham saw his relievers allow no runs in 14 innings against the Huskies. Brown got the final out Friday to get the victory in the 4-3 win in 10 innings.

“Ferrer coming out and throwing five-plus innings. I don’t think anyone was surprised on our end. That’s just what he does,” Canham said. “Whether we use him late in the game or early, he comes out very well prepared and confident in his stuff.”

The win was Oregon State’s 11th in the last 12 games. Washington has lost six straight and eight of nine.

Before heading to Utah for a conference series beginning Friday, Oregon State meets 20th-ranked Oregon for a nonconference game at 6 p.m. Tuesday at PK Park in Eugene.

It’s the first of five games between the rivals in a 13-day span. They play another nonconference contest the following Tuesday in Eugene before opening a three-game Pac-12 series May 6 at Goss.

Washington State came back to beat Oregon, 8-7 in 10 innings, on Sunday in Eugene, ensuring OSU would still be alone in first in the conference standings regardless of its outcome. The Ducks (26-13, 11-7) entered the weekend tied with the Beavers for first but lost two of three to the Cougars.

Sunday’s announced attendance at Goss was 3,933, the biggest crowd this season and the eighth largest in stadium history for an Oregon State game.

Washington took advantage of a leadoff walk from Pfennigs in the first inning to score a run. A stolen base, wild pitch and Colby Wallace single to follow made it 1-0.

Pfennigs, a right-hander making his second since missing nearly seven weeks, lasted 38 pitches and 1 2/3 innings. On in relief with a runner on, Ferrer struck out the first batter he faced to retire the side.

OSU got the score even as Huskies center fielder McKay Barney lost a pop fly for the second time in the series.

This time it was Jacob Melton sending the ball skyward and reaching second after Barney couldn’t find it. Gavin Logan’s one-out lined single to center tied it.

Barney’s first such miscue came in the bottom of the 10th inning Friday night, with Travis Bazzana’s fly turning into a triple and leading to the Beavers’ game-winning run.

Washington pitcher Stefan Raeth, making his first start of the season, went four innings, allowing four hits, one earned run and two walks with three strikeouts. Raeth pitched two innings Friday and took the loss.

Fifteen straight batters in Sunday’s game were retired before Greg Fuchs walked with one out in the seventh. Jake Dukart and Kyle Dernedde grounded singles to right and left, respectively, to load the bases and set up Meckler’s heroics.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

