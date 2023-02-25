Michael McDowell had five hits with four runs batted in and freshman Gavin Turley hit his third home run of the season to send Oregon State to a series-clinching 16-0 win over Coppin State Saturday afternoon at Goss Stadium.

Oregon State (5-1) tallied 14 hits and 17 walks with two hit batters to win its fifth consecutive game. McDowell paced the way with four singles while Turley had three hits and Brady Kasper and Mikey Kane two apiece. Turley also drove in three with Travis Bazzana, Wilson Weber and Canon Reeder all finishing with two.

McDowell singled home runs in the second and sixth innings, walked in a run in the seventh and doubled home his final RBI of the day in the Beavers’ two-run eighth.

Turley hit a 435-foot home run to left center in the fourth to push the OSU lead to 6-0. The round tripper was his third of the season.

Jacob Kmatz was sharp in his second start of the season. The righty limited Coppin State (3-3) to three hits in six innings. He struck out five and picked up his first win of 2023.

Coppin State’s Marcos Herrand (1-1) took the loss. The right-hander allowed six hits and six runs in 3⅔ innings.

OSU scored in all but the first and fifth innings. The Beavers sent 12 batters to the plate during a seven-run seventh inning.

Oregon State concludes the series with Coppin State at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Goss Stadium.